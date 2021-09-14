Nicki Minaj mocks Boris Johnson amid criticism of her vaccine views

Nicki Minaj said she "went to school with Margaret Thatcher" as she responded to the PM. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

US rapper Nicki Minaj has mocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson after her stance on coronavirus vaccines was criticised at a Downing Street press conference.

Minaj made fun of the PM in an audio clip shared with her 22 million Twitter followers, putting on an English accent, referencing Margaret Thatcher and offering to send her "portfolio".

"Send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him," she wrote.

The chart topper has caused controversy this week by sharing an unsubstantiated story - widely dismissed by experts - about a friend of a cousin who allegedly became impotent after being vaccinated.

She also revealed she has not been vaccinated ahead of the Met Gala, a glamorous event in New York known as fashion's biggest night which required attendees to have been jabbed.

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

When asked about the singer's stance at Tuesday’s press conference, Mr Johnson said: "I'm not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be, but I'm familiar with Nikki Kanani, superstar GP of Bexley who has appeared many times before you, who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them.

"So I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani."

The Superbass and Anaconda singer responded by saying: "Hello Prime Minister Boris, it’s Nicki Minaj. I was just calling to tell you you were so amazing on the news this morning and I’m actually British.

"I was born there, I went to university there, I went to Oxford, I went to school with Margaret Thatcher and she told me so many nice things about you.

"I’d love to send you my portfolio of my work since you don’t know much about me. I’m a big, big star in the United States."

🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty also dismissed Minaj's "untrue" claims.

He told the press conference: "There are a number of myths that fly around, some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare.

"That happens to be one of them."

Prof Whitty said the "great majority" of people want to get vaccinated and added that people who knowingly share vaccine disinformation should be "ashamed".

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, previously tweeted to her 22 million followers: "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.

"His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Impotence is not listed as a potential side effect on the NHS website.

Minaj, who has said she previously caught coronavirus, has told fans she is still researching vaccines.