Nickie Aiken MP shares her 'major concerns' on tier 2 restrictions for London

Further restrictions will come into effect on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Nickie Aiken MP

Nickie Aiken MP for Cities of London and Westminster reacts to the new tier 2 restrictions being imposed on the capital and outlines her main concerns.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that London will be moving into the high tier of the local COVID alert level.

This is in response to local figures, shared with MPs this morning, that shows some boroughs’ new cases have tripled in the last week.

I know that Londoners will be upset by this news. I know that some would prefer a borough by borough approach, but that, in such an interconnected city, is simply not practical.

I have two major concerns resulting immediately from this decision: firstly, the impact of greater restrictions on the mental health of Londoners. We must continue to support each other and the most vulnerable during this heightened alert.

Secondly, alongside protecting the health of Londoners, protecting people's jobs and livelihoods must be a priority at this time. This crisis has already brought many of our businesses to their knees, and I urge the government to consider further financial support and incentives as London moves into this higher tier before they disappear for good.

Finally we must now urgently come up with a clear plan and timetable to get the capital back into Tier 1, as soon as it is right to do so.