Exclusive

Nickie Aiken MP shares her 'major concerns' on tier 2 restrictions for London

15 October 2020, 12:05 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 13:58

Further restrictions will come into effect on Saturday
Further restrictions will come into effect on Saturday. Picture: PA
Nickie Aiken MP

By Nickie Aiken MP

Nickie Aiken MP for Cities of London and Westminster reacts to the new tier 2 restrictions being imposed on the capital and outlines her main concerns.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that London will be moving into the high tier of the local COVID alert level.

This is in response to local figures, shared with MPs this morning, that shows some boroughs’ new cases have tripled in the last week.

I know that Londoners will be upset by this news. I know that some would prefer a borough by borough approach, but that, in such an interconnected city, is simply not practical.

Coronavirus LIVE: PM resists calls for ‘circuit breaker’ as London moves to high tier

I have two major concerns resulting immediately from this decision: firstly, the impact of greater restrictions on the mental health of Londoners. We must continue to support each other and the most vulnerable during this heightened alert.

Read more: Covid alert level: What is a tier 2 lockdown and what areas will be included in it?

Secondly, alongside protecting the health of Londoners, protecting people's jobs and livelihoods must be a priority at this time. This crisis has already brought many of our businesses to their knees, and I urge the government to consider further financial support and incentives as London moves into this higher tier before they disappear for good.

Local lockdown postcode checker: How to check your area's Covid-19 alert level and restrictions

Finally we must now urgently come up with a clear plan and timetable to get the capital back into Tier 1, as soon as it is right to do so.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pro-democracy protesters flash three-fingered salutes during a protest (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

State of emergency in Thailand’s capital following student-led protests
People demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Protesters in Nigeria continue campaign against police violence
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

EU imposes sanctions on Russian officials over Alexei Navalny poisoning
The Queen is carrying out her first public appearance outside her home since the pandemic took hold

The Queen steps out for first public engagement outside home since start of pandemic
California Wildfires

Crews deploy to Northern California as new fire threat looms

The almost empty courtyard of the Louvre museum i(Lewis Joly/AP)

Senior politicians’ homes searched by French police in pandemic probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?
Matt Hancock will speak in the Commons this morning

Coronavirus UK: What time is Matt Hancock's statement today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of 'horrendous' financial woes during Covid crisis

Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of how Covid is 'crushing' his business
NUS questions legality of plan for pre-Christmas Covid lockdown for English universities

NUS questions legality of pre-Christmas Covid lockdown plan for English universities
Nick Ferrari questioned the Minister on consultant salaries

'How do you justify consultants on £7,000 a day for this test and trace shambles?'
Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown
'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation

'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation
Eddie Mair questions First Minister Mark Drakeford over Wales travel ban

Wales First Minister says "having no help from PM" forced him to impose travel ban

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London