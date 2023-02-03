Breaking News

Police 'seal off car park' nine miles from where missing mother Nicola Bulley disappeared a week ago

3 February 2023, 13:14 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 13:27

By Kit Heren

Police sealed off a car park nine miles from where Nicola Bulley went missing on Friday, a week after she vanished.

Officers in forensic suits were seen working at the scene Skippool Creek car park, between the River Wyre and Thornton Cleveleys Cricket Club in Lancashire.

The car park has since been reopened to the public, local paper the Blackpool Gazette reported. Lancashire Police have been contacted for comment.

The 45-year-old mother-of-two has been missing for a week after vanishing when she was walking her Spaniel on Friday morning last week near a towpath alongside the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. She was dialled in to a work conference call at the time.

Authorities and the community are desperately trying to track her down while her loved ones are mystified at what could have happened.

Speaking on Friday, Nicola's partner Paul Ansell said: "I don't know how Im coping.

"It's just about the girls, I'm there for them. I don't want to elaborate on that."

He said all his focus was on their two daughters and added "I'm scared if I put any focus into anything else it is going to take my focus off that".

But the visibly distraught Mr Ansell told Sky News he was taking comfort from the backing he got from friends and community and that he refused to give up hope: "It's amazing, the only thing we can take is that level of support.

"It gives us a great amount of comfort knowing that's going on. We don't have anything else.

"Were never going to lose the hope of course we're not. Right now it's as if she's vanished into thin air. Just insane."

Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog Willow after dropping her daughters off at school in the village.

Just before 9am - about 15 minutes before she disappeared - she texted her friend to set up plans for a playdate. Her friend, who has remained anonymous, said they believed this showed she did not mean to disappear.

Willow was found by a walker at about 10.15am, and her dog's harness was found on a bench. Her phone, which was still connected to the conference call, was also discovered.

Searches throughout the area have taken place, with a dive team and sniffer dogs searching the River Wyre.

Tributes have been left by locals as her family said they were struggling to understand what happened.

Ms Bulley's father Ernest, 73, said the girls - aged six and nine - said they ask "'Where mummy is, and when is mummy coming home?' It's so hard."

But he insisted: "We will never stop looking for her."

Because there was no sign of her falling in the river, he has begun to worry if "somebody got her".

"She had done her work and she was very upbeat about getting her mortgage sorted," he said of their last conversation.

"I said we better go now and Nicola came to the front door, and I gave her a kiss and told her I loved her and that was the last conversation I had with her."

Her sister, Louise Cunningham, previously said it felt like she was "stuck in a nightmare" as the family awaited answers.

"We're going round and round in circles trying to piece together what could have possibly happened," she said, saying the girls were struggling to process what has happened.

It's like she's just vanished into thin air. We just want her home, we need her home, her children need her home. It's absolutely heartbreaking."

Ms Bulley is described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown, shoulder-length hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

Superintendent Sally Riley said earlier: "We know that Nicola going missing has caused a great deal of concern for the wider local community, as well as obviously being an awful time for her family.

"This remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.

"I appreciate that there are unanswered questions about what has happened to Nicola, but I would urge people not to speculate or spread false rumours. We will share updates when we can, but we must be factual.

"Nicola's family are being kept up to date with events and are being supported by officers.

"We are really grateful for the community’s help and co-operation so far, but I’d like to stress again parts of the riverbank are treacherous, especially after the recent rain, and we would ask that nobody puts themselves in danger and that the police and partner agencies’ efforts to find Nicola are not compromised.

"We now want to speak to the woman pictured on CCTV as we believe she was walking in the area at around the time Nicola was last seen.

"If you know her, or believe this may be you, please get in touch. You may not think you know anything but you might have seen something that could be significant."

Anyone who has seen Ms Bulley, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30, or call 999 if they have an immediate sighting.

