Nicola Sturgeon apologises after taking face mask off at funeral wake

22 December 2020, 23:21 | Updated: 23 December 2020, 00:00

File photo: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives to give an update on Covid restrictions in the Scottish Parliament
File photo: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives to give an update on Covid restrictions in the Scottish Parliament. Picture: PA

By Megan White

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breached Covid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake.

A photograph published in the Scottish Sun showed the First Minister chatting to three women in a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask.

Under Scottish Government coronavirus rules, customers in hospitality venues must wear a face covering except when seated and must wear one when moving around.

Ms Sturgeon was attending a funeral wake for a Scottish Government civil servant.

She said: "Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I'm really sorry.

"I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I'm not going to offer any excuses.

"I was in the wrong, I'm kicking myself, and I'm sorry."

The Scottish Sun reported that she was at the Stable Bar and Restaurant after attending a funeral at the nearby Mortonhall Crematorium.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "The First Minister should know better.

"By forgetting the rules and failing to set a proper example, she's undermining essential public health messaging.

"It's a blunder that an ordinary member of the public wouldn't get away with. There cannot be one rule for Nicola Sturgeon and another for everyone else."

Under coronavirus regulations introduced on September 14 in Scotland, face coverings for customers and staff are mandatory when entering, exiting and moving around hospitality venues.

The rules state: "There is an exemption for when customers are seated for the service of food and drink and for back of house roles such as kitchen staff or staff who are behind protective screens separating them from customers."

Those who breach the face covering rules can face a £60 fine.

Scotland's Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted: "FM has approached pandemic by being upfront from v beginning.

"She has apologised for accidental lapse (which I suspect most of us have had one over last 9 months).

"I've known her for 15yrs & she is her harshest critic. I am sure most ppl will understand, accept apology & move on."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Netanyahu

Israel set for fresh elections as government collapses

Prescription pill stock

US authorities sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis

Biden

Biden addresses Covid bill and holiday pandemic precautions

The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?
Pedestrians walk past Frank Pichel’s tree lot in Richmond, Virginia

Scrawny Christmas trees lift spirits and raise funds for school
The UK recorded another daily-record of 36,804 cases on Tuesday.

UK sees biggest daily rise of 36,804 covid-19 cases and 691 further deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?
Clinically vulnerable people in Tier 4 will need to shield

Tier 4 shielding guidance: Who needs to shield and can people go to work?
A new strain of coronavirus is behind rising infections in the UK

New coronavirus variant: What is the new strain and are there different symptoms?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm the ninth staff member to get Covid in December,' says primary school teacher

'I'm the ninth staff member to have Covid in December,' says primary school teacher
Ex-CIA operative reacts to Russian agent admitting to poisoning opposition activist underwear

Ex-CIA operative reacts to Russian agent revealing opposition activist underwear poisoning
Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'

Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'
The peer was speaking to LBC

Lord Blunkett: It's defeat if schools aren't open by February
James made the powerful prediction as the final deadline looms

James O'Brien makes his final powerful Brexit prediction

The Sage member said retired teachers should be brought back

Sage member calls for retired teachers to be 'brought back'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London