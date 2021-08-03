Breaking News

Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland to drop most legal Covid restrictions

3 August 2021, 14:02 | Updated: 3 August 2021, 14:35

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed Scotland will drop most of its remaining legal restrictions
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed Scotland will drop most of its remaining legal restrictions. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Scotland's coronavirus restrictions will ease again from Monday, moving beyond its current 'Level 0' restrictions.

Scotland's government has been cautious despite England's 'Freedom Day' taking place on July 19.

Restrictions on how many people could meet in groups remained in Scotland's 'Level 0' while south of the border almost all legal limits were dropped.

Despite her announcement that restrictions would ease, Ms Sturgeon added that "mitigations" are part of her plan - including a legal requirement to keep wearing face masks.

"The move beyond Level 0 will entail the lifting of most of the remaining legally imposed restrictions, most notably on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings," Ms Sturgeon said in a statement to a remote session of the Scottish Parliament.

"It also means that from 9 August no venues will legally required to close.

Read more: Scotland drug deaths reach new record level

"This change is significant and it is hard earned.

"The sacrifices everyone has made over the past year and a half can never be overstated."

But she warned: "It is important to be clear that it does not signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly before we knew it before Covid struck. Declaring freedom from or victory over this virus is in my view premature."

Face coverings will still be legally required indoors, with exemptions, but this will be under review, the First Minister confirmed.

However, she said she expected it to remain in law "for some time to come".

Indoor hospitality will also need to keep collecting customers' contact details, too.

The move continues to reveal differences in the approach between England and Scotland. In England, most laws, including those around face coverings, have gone.

Government advice has still recommended wearing them in certain situations - but while Ms Sturgeon has kept the requirement in law, Boris Johnson has told people in England to use common sense and exercise personal responsibility.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Tank Trial

84-year-old German fined over wartime weapons collection including tank
Iraq Artifacts

17,000 looted ancient artefacts returned to Iraq

Vitaly Shishov

Belarusian activist found dead in Ukrainian capital

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus sprinter says she would have faced punishment at home
Tropicana

PepsiCo to sell Tropicana and other juice brands in £2.3bn deal
Plans for an 'amber watchlist' for international travel have reportedly been scrapped by the Government

Covid-19: Amber travel watchlist idea scrapped by government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's reported Boris Johnson's rejected the idea of an amber travel watchlist being brought in this week.

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules
The minister confirmed there were no plans for vaccine passports in pubs

Vaccine passports will not be required for pubs, minister tells LBC
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan was speaking to LBC

'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments
'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health
Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London