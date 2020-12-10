Nicola Sturgeon ‘deeply concerned’ at lack of clarity on Brexit

10 December 2020, 15:35

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament.
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire/PA Images

By Joe Cook

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is “deeply and increasingly” concerned about a "lack of clarity" on Brexit arrangements.

Responding to questions at the Scottish Parliament, the first minister said any deal agreed at this point will be “bare bones” and damage the Scottish economy.

With the EU ramping up contingency planning for a no deal Brexit, Ms Sturgeon added: “It is absolutely shameful that after all of the commitments, all of the promises, all of the glib assurances that we have heard from Boris Johnson, we do stand so close to that cliff edge.”

“Let’s hope the whole of the UK doesn’t go over it in the next few weeks, but I don’t think anybody watching the events of the last few weeks and seeing some of the images last night could have any real confidence in the UK government at this time.”

The comments come after Boris Johnson’s last-ditch Brexit trade deal dinner talks in Brussels, on Wednesday evening, ended with an announcement that “very large gaps remain”.

A “firm decision” is set to be made on Sunday over “the future of the talks”, a No10 source said.

With just 21 days until the end of the transition period, the European Commission have begun setting out contingency measures aimed at coping with the disruption if no trade deal can be agreed.

The measures would ensure basic reciprocal air and road connectivity between the EU and the UK - and allow for the possibility of reciprocal fishing access.

Read more: UK 'won't give up on basic points of democratic principle' over Brexit, Dominic Raab tells LBC

However, on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said: “Nobody should be under any illusion as to how damaging the end of the transition period is going to be whatever the circumstances but how particularly damaging it's going to be if there is no deal agreed between the UK and the European Union."

Her comments came in response to a question from Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, who asked what assurances the first minister could give that there would not be shortages of drugs and PPE.

Read more: Dominic Raab: I'll do whatever it takes to get a Brexit deal, including working Christmas Day

Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament: "I am deeply and increasingly concerned at the lack of clarity about the arrangements that will apply at the end of the Brexit transition period in just a matter of weeks' time.

"We are almost exactly a year on since the general election when the Prime Minister said his deal was oven-ready.

"And here we are, we don't even know if there's going to be a deal, and if there is a deal it will be bare bones and minimalist and will do real damage to the Scottish economy and to our society."

Read more: MPs could sit in the Commons 'until Christmas Eve' to pass Brexit Bill

Read more: Michael Gove tells LBC 'significant political shove' is needed in Brexit negotiations

First Minister said she could not give an "absolute assurance" that a no-deal Brexit will not have an impact on the health service.

She added: "What I can give an assurance of is that the Scottish Government is doing everything within our powers to minimise and mitigate against that impact."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Congestion at UK ports is out of control, according to an operations director in Portsmouth

Congestion at UK ports 'out of control' ahead of Brexit

Pfizer logo

US experts convene to decide whether to approve Pfizer vaccine
A Christmas tree on fire near the Prime’s Minister office during clashes in Tirana, Albania

Albanian authorities try to deter protests over police shooting
Azerbaijani troops march during the parade in Baku

Azerbaijan stages parade to mark Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

The Banksy style artwork has yet to be commented on by the artist.

Banksy-style artwork of sneezing woman spotted in Bristol

Afghans pray for TV presenter Malala Maiwand during her funeral ceremony in Jalalabad

Gunmen kill female TV presenter in Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The EU want to 'bleed us dry,' claims caller

The EU wants to 'bleed UK dry,' claims caller

James O'Brien caller warns Brexit could mean 'criminals abroad fall through cracks'

Brexit: Law enforcement official warns 'criminals abroad could fall through cracks'
Will Guyatt/Facebook

Facebook facing US legal action over social media 'monopoly', Will Guyatt writes
The Foreign Secretary played down suggestions port delays were due to Brexit

Foreign Secretary plays down suggestions port delays caused by Brexit
Dominic Raab has told LBC he'll do 'whatever it takes' to get a Brexit deal done

Dominic Raab: I'll do whatever it takes to get a Brexit deal, including working Christmas Day
Nick launched his campaign in the wake of Extinction Rebellion protests

Enough is enough: New law expected on protests after Nick Ferrari campaign

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London