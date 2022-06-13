Nicola Sturgeon to launch fresh drive for Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon is launching new independence prospectus. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Nicola Sturgeon has fired the starting gun on a second independence referendum, with the revelation that a series of papers "designed to make the case" will be launched tomorrow.

The First Minister said the first paper will be unveiled at Bute House, and will detail how neighbouring European countries, comparable to Scotland, use their "full powers of independence" to tailor policies to their own circumstances and "in doing so achieve better economic and social outcomes than the UK."

Future papers will cover currency, trade, EU membership, social security, defence and the economy.

She says the conclusion "very clearly is that Scotland can do much better" but stressed any referendum had to be "lawful".

However the move was branded as "nothing short of shameful" during a cost of living crisis.

The individual papers are a departure from the previous approach by the SNP in 2014 when one 670- page tome was published, laying out the party's plans for independence.

The party lost that vote with 55 per cent of Scots voting No, to 45 per cent voting Yes.

It has also previously compared an independent Scotland to other countries of a similar size, such as Ireland, Denmark, and as far flung as New Zealand, but it's not known which countries the new paper will look at in detail.

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to hold a second independence referendum by the end of 2023, and her government has ser aside £20m from its budget to hold a vote. However the UK government has not agreed to grant a Section 30 Order which would allow a lawful referendum.

She said: “A year ago the people of Scotland voted for a Parliament with a clear majority in favour of independence and for a referendum once the COVID crisis was over.

“In line with that mandate, we are committed to giving people the information they need and tomorrow we will make the case afresh with the launch of the first in a series of papers called the Building a New Scotland series which will form an updated independence prospectus.

“Having the full powers of independence does not guarantee a better future – that will depend on the abilities of the people who live here and the quality of the decisions they make – but it is striking just how successful neighbouring countries of Scotland are, compared with the UK.

“They can help point the way to a new Scotland that is wealthier and fairer, more resilient and better placed to help people with issues such as the cost of living crisis than a UK Government committed to a hard Brexit whatever the cost."

She added “The Building a New Scotland series will set out openly the challenges a newly independent Scotland would face, how they could be overcome as well as the opportunities that come with independence – as demonstrated by the success of comparable independent nations as well as our own resources and talents.

“Scotland’s future is a matter for all the people who live here and I look forward to the debate on how we can build that new better country we know is possible.”

The paper will be launched by Nicola Sturgeon and co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie, who now sits in the government.

However the news of a fresh push for independence was criticised by opposition parties.

Scottish Labour Constitution spokesperson Sarah Boyack said: “People are struggling to put food on the table during the worst cost of living crisis in a decade but the SNP-Green government’s attention is still on their constitutional obsession.

“We should be working together to tackle the cost of living crisis now – but instead the SNP-Green government want to tear us apart. This is an appalling waste of time, energy and money when our public services are being cut to the bone.

“Far from making us wealthier, happier and fairer, the SNP and the Greens are putting our future at risk with plans that would make Brexit look like a walk in the park.

“Instead of scrambling to patch over the countless glaring holes in their plans, they should be focused on delivering for Scotland now.”

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman, Donald Cameron said the move was ‘nothing short of shameful’ in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

"Nicola Sturgeon is wilfully ignoring Scotland’s priorities to push ahead with plans for a second divisive independence referendum in 2023," he said.

“The vast majority of Scottish people don’t want the distraction of another referendum next year. They want the government 100% focused on our recovery from the pandemic, the global cost-of-living crisis, supporting our NHS and protecting jobs.

"Yet Nicola Sturgeon is recklessly pressing ahead with her obsession anyway. This is nothing short of shameful when the country is facing so many momentous challenges."

He added: “The distraction and disruption of another bitter referendum debate is the last thing Scotland needs right now.

“Nicola Sturgeon should be fully focused on helping people through this difficult period, not diverting government resources and vast sums of public money towards the SNP's obsession.

"The Scottish people want to see an SNP Government focused on key tasks such as building ferries, not on breaking up the UK."

And Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:“ Nicola Sturgeon has launched more independence campaigns than ferries.

“This coalition is about one thing and one thing only. Ministers are devoting their attention, top civil servants and tens of millions of pounds to independence.

“They care more about their independence obsession than everyone stuck on the longest NHS waiting lists in history, the cost of living crisis or the climate emergency. Nobody believes education is Nicola Sturgeon’s top priority any more.

“The SNP and Greens are taking people for granted. Let’s lay aside talk of an independence referendum and get to grips with what matters right now.”