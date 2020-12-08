'They go to Scotland and this is how Nicola Sturgeon responds? Absolutely disgusting'

8 December 2020, 09:34 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 10:49

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

After Nicola Sturgeon refused to endorse a trip by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Scotland, amid a row over whether the trip broke Covid rules, Nick Ferrari branded it "absolutely appalling."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the duke and duchess travelled to Edinburgh despite their office being made aware of restrictions for those wanting to cross the border.

'They go to Scotland and this is how Nicola Sturgeon response? Absolutely disgusting,' Nick said before asking a caller what he thought.

Nick spoke to Jonathan in Finchley who said the comments were "appalling."

He told LBC that the Royal pair just wanted to "thank people over their United Kingdom."

Read more: Sturgeon: Royals were warned Edinburgh visit could breach cross-border covid travel ban

Read more: Second firebreak lockdown in Wales not ruled out amid warnings of Christmas 'catastrophe'

Royal sources also suggested that this was “essential” work that could not be undertaken via Zoom.

The caller said he thought the Scottish First Minister has "some reason not to accept them," before branding it a "disgrace."

He asked if the First Minister was "seeking publicity for herself," or "for her cause."

"With any decent Scot this will backfire, surely," he said.

Read more: Matt Hancock: There is a tear in my eye at seeing Covid-vaccine being given

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was asked during a briefing about claims that the duke and duchess's visit to Edinburgh was in breach of cross-border travel restrictions.

Read more: Grandmother, 90, becomes first patient to receive Covid vaccine

Ms Sturgeon said the trip was a matter for the royal household and they had been made aware of all the restrictions in place.

"The royal visit is a matter for the royal household and the arrangements around it, and any questions about those arrangements should be directed to the royal household," she said.

"The Scottish Government was advised about the intention to visit, and we made sure that the royal household were aware, as you would expect, of all of the restrictions in place in Scotland so that could inform both the decision and the planning of the visit.

"But I think any questions about that should be directed to the Royal Household."

She was also asked whether the trip would help boost morale, but made no reference to this question in her response.

Asked if Ms Sturgeon meant that the couple should not have visited, senior Scottish Government sources said: "We are not going to tell them they cannot come to Scotland."  

Latest News

See more Latest News

An image from the banned Iceland advert

Watch the Iceland Christmas ad which will never be shown after authorities banned it
Everest

China and Nepal agree on height increase for Mount Everest

Chuck Yeager

US test pilot Chuck Yeager dies aged 97

People outside a bar in Soho, London.

London Tier 3 warning as Covid cases rise across capital

New Zealand Mosque Shooting Report

Report shows how New Zealand mosque shooter eluded detection

Donald Trump

I beg my pardon? Questions raised over Trump’s right to absolve himself

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller told LBC social media made him wary of the vaccine

'If social media didn't exist I would have no doubts over Covid vaccine', caller tells LBC
The Health Secretary told LBC he was moved and proud seeing the first Covid vaccine being given

Matt Hancock: There is a tear in my eye at seeing Covid-vaccine being given
UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts

UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts
'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'

'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'
Bereaved caller warns against not social distancing at Christmas markets

Bereaved caller urges public to socially distance at Christmas markets
Ex-footballer explains what happened when he spoke to anti-BLM fans

Ex-footballer explains what happened when he spoke to anti-BLM fans

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London