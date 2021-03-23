Breaking News

Nicola Sturgeon survives no confidence vote on her leadership

Nicola Sturgeon has survived a no confidence vote in her leadership. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has survived a vote of no confidence.

The motion against the under-fire SNP leader was defeated by 65 votes to 31 in the Scottish Parliament.

An inquiry by a lawyer concluded Sturgeon did not breach the ministerial code over how her government dealt with harassment allegations against her predecessor Alex Salmond.

Separately, a committee of MSPs found she misled parliament.

More to follow...