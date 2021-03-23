Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Breaking News
Nicola Sturgeon survives no confidence vote on her leadership
23 March 2021, 16:18 | Updated: 23 March 2021, 16:35
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has survived a vote of no confidence.
The motion against the under-fire SNP leader was defeated by 65 votes to 31 in the Scottish Parliament.
An inquiry by a lawyer concluded Sturgeon did not breach the ministerial code over how her government dealt with harassment allegations against her predecessor Alex Salmond.
Separately, a committee of MSPs found she misled parliament.
More to follow...