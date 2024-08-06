Exclusive

Nigel Farage admits getting caught up in Andrew Tate's misinformation following Southport attack

6 August 2024, 17:19 | Updated: 6 August 2024, 17:56

Nigel Farage admits getting caught up in Andrew Tate's misinformation following Southport attack
Nigel Farage admits getting caught up in Andrew Tate's misinformation following Southport attack. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nigel Farage has admitted he got caught up in misinformation circulating from influencers including Andrew Tate in the wake of the Southport attack.

Speaking exclusively with Tom Swarbrick at Drive, the Reform UK leader denied saying the police lied about whether the Southport attacker was known to them, but insisted the public "weren't told the truth".

Farage took to X in the hours after the attack, which killed three young girls, to reference 'sources" that said the attacker was an immigrant who had crossed the channel in a boat.

"I hadn't got a clue," Farage said when pushed by Swarbrick on whether he knew the material he was sharing was misinformation.

“Some reports suggest the attacker was known to the security services,” Farage admitted the MP.

"I asked for the fake news to be knocked down; I asked for the truth to be told," he told Tom Swarbrick.

Watch Again: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Nigel Farage | 06/08

Despite the comments, Farage insisted "I've always been 1000 miles away from far-Right conspiracy theorists".

Noting he left UKIP as the leadership "encouraged Tommy Robinson to be a part of' the party", Farage

Moments later, the MP for Clacton described mass immigration the worst "social deconstructions we've seen in the history of these islands".

It follows former counter-terrorism police chief, Neil Basu, saying Farage had helped incite violence that broke out in the wake of the Southport attack.

Citing sources including controversial influencer Andrew Tate, the Reform UK leader told rioters to stop, adding: “I condemn all acts of political violence”.

“I have never been involved in street protest, I have never been involved in violence,” Farage said.

Adding: “I don’t expect to be arrested”

When probed by Swarbrick on why he cited fake news reports, he replied: "Because the people wanted to know the truth and if they had known the truth, Tom, the riots would not have been of the same magnitude.

On so-called 'two-tier policing', Farage answered saying that police forces in this country are "terrified of being accused of being racist."

"All I can do is what all of us do - look at the facts before us. The evidence before us and and draw conclusions, and I draw the conclusion that we have two tier policing."

Today is the seventh day of escalating disorder following the fatal stabbing attack in Southport.

Disorder has now lasted for a week, with unrest witnessed across England and in parts of Northern Ireland.

Courts could begin sitting through the night a minister has suggested, as thousands of specialist police officers stand ready to deal with the rioting.

Addressing the nation over the weekend, PM Keir Starmer vowed rioters would "regret" engaging in "far-right thuggery" and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law".

There have so far been more than 420 arrests.

Bebe, 6, Elsie, 7, and Alice, 9, were stabbed at a dance class in Southport last Monday
Bebe, 6, Elsie, 7, and Alice, 9, were stabbed at a dance class in Southport last Monday. Picture: Handout

