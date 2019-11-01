Nigel Farage: Brexit Party Will Contest Every Seat Unless Johnson Abandons Brexit Deal

1 November 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 1 November 2019, 12:06

Nigel Farage will put a candidate in every constituency in Great Britain in the upcoming general election, he pledged at today's Brexit Party campaign launch.

The leader said that his party will contest every seat unless Boris Johnson agrees to a "Leave alliance".

This plan comes a day after LBC's world exclusive interview with President Donald Trump, who insisted that Farage should unite with the Prime Minister to tackle Brexit. Trump accused Theresa May of not listening to his Brexit advice in the interview and now could say the same for Farage.

The Brexit Party leader hit out at the "broken promises" of the Government after Johnson failed to bring the UK out of the EU on October 31.

Farage said that Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement was "not Brexit" and added, "I say to Boris Johnson - drop the deal."

His announcement sparks concerns the vote could be split with the Conservative Party on 12 December, potentially paving the way for Jeremy Corbyn to walk into Number 10.

