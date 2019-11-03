Nigel Farage Decides Not To Stand As Brexit Party Candidate In This Election

Nigel Farage Decides Not To Stand As Brexit Party MP. Picture: PA

The leader of the Brexit Party has tried to become an MP seven times - but won't be trying again at this General Election.

He told Andrew Marr on BBC: "How do I serve the cause of Brexit best? Because that's what I'm doing it for, not for a career, I don't want to be in politics for the rest of my life.

He explained the best way for him to serve the cause of Brexit is by "traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom, supporting 600 candidates."

He said it would be "very difficult" to be in a constituency and out and about in the United Kingdom.

Farage added that he's "going out, across the country, starting tomorrow."