Nigel Farage Delivers Brexit Party Demands To Prime Minister

7 June 2019, 12:05

The Brexit Party leader outside No.10 Downing Street
The Brexit Party leader outside No.10 Downing Street. Picture: Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has delivered a letter to the Prime Minister, and the Tory leadership hopefuls, asking for a place at the Brexit negotiation table.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has delivered a letter to Theresa May on her final day as Prime Minister.

The letter to Mrs May said that the Brexit Party has a "democratic mandate" on Brexit.

"The electorate has asked for us to come into the negotiating team and we are ready to do so immediately," the letter said.

The full letter to the Prime Minister
The full letter to the Prime Minister. Picture: Nigel Farage

The letter goes on to say that there has been a "lack of activity and focus" due to the Tory leadership contest.

The letter said the Brexit Party stood on three simple messages: "Restore trust in democracy.

"A WTO Brexit.

"Some of our elected MEPs to play a significant role on the negotiating team."

The letter is also copied to the 11 Conservative leadership hopefuls.

Nigel Farage claims he's "fundamentally changed" British politics despite his party's narrow defeat to Labour in the Peterborough by-election.

The Brexit Party was beaten by just 683 votes, but turnout was down nearly 20 percent compared to the 2017 general election.

