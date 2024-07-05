Nigel Farage heckled seven times during speech to celebrate election win

Nigel Farage's Reform event descends into chaos

By Lauren Lewis

This is the moment Nigel Farage was heckled as he gave his first speech since being elected as MP for Clacton.

The Reform UK leader was branded a "racist" by one heckler as he tried to speak at a media conference in Central London.

It was just one of seven hecklers who interrupted Farage during his speech, including one who the first time MP accused of being "absolutely steaming".

Farage responded: "Are you downwind a couple already? You've had a bigger lunch than I have. Cor, he's absolutely steaming isn't he? That's all right, there's still plenty of beer left in the pub, mate."

The MP for Clacton also shouted "boring!" nine times as a second heckler started speaking and told the fourth heckler: "You'll do yourself a nasty mate. you'll have a stroke if you carry on like this."

The hecklers were escorted out of the venue in Westminster to boos from Farage supporters.

Footage from the press conference shows one heckler calling Farage "a liar, a bigot, and no friend of the working class people" as the MP starts to speak.

He added: "You want to sell off our NHS... you're racist."

Video shows the heckler being removed from the room to cheers as Farage can be seen laughing and smiling in the background.

A member of the audience then shouts: "You're going to save our country."

The Reform UK leader had arrived at the press conference to the sound of dance music and a standing ovation from supporters.

He walked on the stage to start his speech, with the Reform UK logo and "Britain Needs Reform" on the wall behind him.

Farage, facing further heckling, joked: "This is good preparation for the House of Commons I suppose, isn't it? It's going to be very lively in there."

As a woman shouted, Farage added: "Oh do buck up really, please love, I'm so sorry."

He shouted "bye darling" as she was removed.

Farage added: "Any more for any more?"

After a pause, a man shouted: "Actually yes."

Farage added: "We haven't organised this very well, have we?"

Farage was elected as MP for Clacton in the election on Thursday in his eighth attempt to secure a seat.