Nigel Farage not doing in-person surgeries 'for security reasons' and holding Zoom meetings with constituents instead

19 September 2024, 11:31 | Updated: 19 September 2024, 11:51

Nigel
Nigel Farage confirmed for security reasons he will be doing all meetings over Zoom. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has told LBC that for security reasons he will be doing all meetings over Zoom and holding in-person surgeries.





The new MP confirmed to Nick Ferrari he is not doing in-person constituency surgeries in Clacton-on-Sea and said this is because he’s been advised by the Speaker's Office not to for security reasons.

He told a listener: "Am I allowing the public to flow through the door with their knives in their pockets? No, I'm not" he said, in reference to murdered Southen MP David Amess.

He added he is dealing with emails and phonecalls from Clacton residents.

Back in June, the Reform UK leader had a milkshake thrown at him while out campaigning in Essex.

He also previously had a drink thrown over him during a European elections walkabout in Newcastle in 2019.

Paul Crowther was ordered to pay Mr Farage compensation after he pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

Nigel Farage takes your calls with Nick Ferrari | Watch again

The new MP also refused to apologise for comments he made during the summer riots, and blamed “lies and incitement.. from Labour and Conservative politicians."

“I asked a very simple question. Can we please be told the truth. That was all.”

When challenged over his comments on whether the Southport attacker was known to security services, Mr Farage said: “I asked a question - was he known to the security services?

“They still haven’t told us the truth. What I thought vindicated me wholly was Jonathan Hall KC who is the tsar for terrorism and rioting backed up by Lord Carlisle both said that the government and police need to level with the public.

"If they’d levelled with the public I don’t think those riots would have been anything like the scale they were.”

Research from Savanta carried out in the summer found 51% of the UK public think Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was “responsible” for the violent protests that erupted over the UK this summer.

Over the summer, Mr Farage was accused of ‘giving legitimacy’ to violent protesters and excusing disorder.

There were violent demonstrations across the country after a knife attack in Southport in which three young girls died.

Police officers were hospitalised in ensuing rioting, with officers attacked by bricks, property destroyed, cars set alight and local communities terrorised.

Nigel Farage is convinced that there's some truth in Trump's claims that migrants are eating pets

He also said he believes Donald Trump's claims that Haitan immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating pets, adding that the ex-president is always "proven to be right".

Mr Farage defended Trump's claims: "Whenever he says something like this, that sounds absolutely crackers; in the end, there always proves to be some truth in it.

When pressed by Nick to say whether he personally believed that Haitian immigrants are eating pet cats and dogs, Mr Farage said: "I'll have a tenner with you that within the next month or so, we find some evidence of it, what the scale of it is, I have no idea.

The Reform UK leader doubled down on his support for the American presidential candidate, arguing that Trump is usually "proven to be right".

Nigel Farage has refused to apologise over his comments during the summer riots

Nigel Farage blames Tories’ and Labour ‘lies and incitement’ after being accused of fanning flames over summer riots
APTOPIX Lebanon Israel Exploding Pagers

Lebanon rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares new phase of war

The group say they were kicked out of the pub after a speech on gender ideology

Free speech group 'kicked out' of Brighton pub during speeches about gender ideology in schools
Truong My Lan, a real estate tycoon sentenced to death for financial fraud, attends her second trial in Vietnam’s largest fraud case in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Real estate tycoon sentenced to death for fraud faces trial on new charges

The blasts have left many Lebanese people wondering what devices will explode next

Panic in Lebanon as terrified people ‘unplug devices’ after horror bomb attacks that 'stripped flesh from faces'
Chinese authorities inspect the scene of a stabbing at the Shenzhen Japanese School in Shenzhen, China after a 10-year-old Japanese student was attacked by a man

Pupil at Japanese school dies after stabbing in China

The former IDF spokeswoman was speaking to LBC in the wake of a series of deadly attacks on the Hezbollah communications infrastructure

Hezbollah 'could not be more vulnerable' after deadly wave of attacks former IDF spokesperson tells LBC
Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington

Musk’s X skirts Brazil ban and returns to some users in change to server access

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez waves to supporters during a political event at a square in the Hatillo municipality of Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela’s opposition ex-candidate ‘forced’ to accept Maduro’s election win

Images from surveillance camera video provided by the New York City Police Department show two unidentified individuals who entered an unoccupied New York City subway train and operated it, causing a

Teenage girl arrested over New York subway train joyride

