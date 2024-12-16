Nigel Farage slams 'two-tier justice' after OnlyFans model who hurled milkshake at Reform MP dodges jail

16 December 2024, 17:07

Victoria Thomas Bowen hurls a milkshake over Nigel Farage
Victoria Thomas Bowen hurls a milkshake over Nigel Farage. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nigel Farage has hit out at what he calls "two-tier justice" after an OnlyFans model avoided jail for hurling milkshake at Reform MP dodges jail

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman who admitted to assault by beating after throwing a milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been sentenced to 13 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

She must also pay the MP £150 compensation and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

It comes after she targeted Mr Farage outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, during the general election campaign.

However, Mr Farage has hit out at the sentence, saying on social media: "We now live in a country where you can assault a Member of Parliament and not go to prison.

"The latest example of two-tier justice."

The maximum sentence for assault by beating is 26 weeks' imprisonment.

Judge Ikram said before he sentenced Thomas Bowen: "In recent months I have dealt with several cases of unlawful attacks on politicians, whether online or physical.

"This is a dangerous trend."

Pictured: Woman killed in London ‘church wake drive-by’ as hunt for gunman continues

'Complete rubbish!': Pub landlord sued by terrorist over 'deeply offensive' sign tells LBC claim is 'disturbing'

He added that he has been referred to the sentencing guidelines but that "they are not tram lines", and "are there to guide the court, but there are significant aggravating factors in this case".

He said: "This was an attack on a parliamentary candidate campaigning for election, but this was not just an attack on him, but in my judgment, an attack on our parliamentary democracy.

"The risks of face-to-face engagement with the public are just too clear, bearing in mind the murders of two other Members of Parliament in recent years."

Judge Ikram said he also "accepted there are mitigating factors", including no lasting harm or injury and a "suggestion" of mental health issues.

He added: "A clear message must go out, public debate must not be shut down by criminality such as this."

Victoria Thomas Bowen at court
Victoria Thomas Bowen at court. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage was leaving the Moon and Starfish pub on Clacton seafront when he was attacked with the milkshake.

He told the court he felt humiliated by the incident and was left fearing for his safety in public.

Bowen also admitted criminal damage after causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage's security officer, James Woolfenden.

Mr Farage had earlier addressed supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

She had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court in October, but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

Mr Farage, in a victim impact statement read out by the prosecution, said after the incident he "felt humiliated" with it "broadcast on national and international media".

He added he was "deeply thoughtful for some time afterwards that next time it may not be a milkshake" and said the incident is part of "a growing security concern".

Bowen, who is an OnlyFans model, was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, by deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram at the same court on Monday.

She will have to complete 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 120 hours of unpaid work and to pay Mr Farage £150 compensation, £17.50 compensation for the criminal damage, £154 victim surcharge and £450 in costs.

Royals

