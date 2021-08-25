Nigella Lawson renames 'slut' dessert as word has taken on 'more cruel connotation'

25 August 2021, 13:06

Nigella Lawson has rebranded her raspberry jelly dessert
Nigella Lawson has rebranded her raspberry jelly dessert. Picture: Alamy / Instagram
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Nigella Lawson has renamed a "slut" raspberry dessert in her recipe book over concerns the word has taken on "a coarser, more cruel connotation".

The rebranding was uncovered when the 61-year-old celebrity cook shared a link to a "recipe of the day" on her social media accounts.

Lawson's dish - a homemade pudding she now calls Ruby Red Raspberries in Chardonnay Jelly - was originally named Slut Red Raspberries in Chardonnay Jelly.

Although the TV personality did not mention the rebrand in her Twitter or Instagram posts, her website acknowledges that the recipe "has had a slight name change".

However, Lawson also states that it is still "the same dessert of dreams... that could make a grateful eater weep".

But one Twitter user was less than impressed by the alteration, asking: "Wonderful recipe (as always!) but it makes me wonder what has happened to this country when we can't even call that recipe by its hilarious original name. What has happened to our free speech, humour and a sense [of] fun?"

Responding, the celebrity cook said: "I feel that the word has taken on a coarser, more cruel connotation, and I’m not happy with that."

Describing the sweet on her website, Lawson wrote: "This recipe has had a slight name change, but is the same dessert of dreams: the wine-soused raspberries take on a stained glass, lucent red, their very raspberriness enhanced; the soft, translucently pale coral just-set jelly in which they sit has a heady, floral fragrance that could make a grateful eater weep."

The 61-year-old previously removed the word in question from a pasta dish in her recipe books that she once described as an “old fave of mine”.

Slut’s Spaghetti was rebranded Slattern’s Spaghetti, with the cook explaining the name change to her fans: “Although you will often see its Italian name explained as meaning ‘whore’s pasta’ in English, the general consensus seems to be, however, that this is the sort of dish cooked by slatterns who don’t go to market to get their ingredients fresh, but are happy to use stuff out of cans and jars.”

She has so far declined to comment further on the rebranding of her recipes.

