Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nigeria has joined Malaysia in warning nationals not to travel to the UK following a weekend of unrest and violent protests.

President Bola Tinubu’s government warned that attacks of "dangerous proportions" had broken out across the UK in a post to social media.

Taking to X, Nigeria's federal ministry of foreign affairs said: “There is an increased risk of violence and disorder occasioned by the recent riots in the UK, stemming from the killing of 3 young girls at a concert.

"The violence has assumed dangerous proportions as evidenced by reported attacks on Law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure.

It follows the Malaysian government's announcement that tourists from the region should register their presence in the UK, after clashes erupted in Middlesborough and Rotherham following last week's Southport attack on a Taylor Swift dance class.

The Nigerian department continued: "To this end, citizens are advised to be extra vigilant and take measures as follows: Avoid political processions and protests, rallies or marches.

"Avoid crowded areas and large gatherings. Be vigilant and self-aware at all times. Contact the High Commission with a view to passing information that could be of interest via e-mail and telephone he@nigeriahc.org.uk/+442078391244,” said the foreign affairs ministry," it said.

“Demonstrations by far right and other extra-parliamentary groups in parts of the UK in recent weeks have been large, and in some instances unruly.

“These disturbances have only been aggravated by the unfortunate deaths of the three girls and it has spawned an anti-immigration narrative, with particular emphasis on Muslim immigrants or persons of colour being targeted.”

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is "closely monitoring the series of protests currently taking place in several areas of the United Kingdom, following the stabbing incident in Southport on July 29".

It follows a weekend violence which saw more than 420 people have been arrested after riots were sparked across the country following the death of three girls in Southport.

"We should be clear, there will be people who thinking they’re going on their summer holiday this week and will instead be receiving a knock on the door and a police cell as a result of what they have done," the Home Secretary told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Malaysian nationals in the UK have now been urged to register their presence at the country's High Commission in London.

The ministry said: "Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities."

Clashes with police in Rotherham saw at least 10 officers injured, including one who was left unconscious.

Unrest was also reported across a swathe of major UK cities over the weekend, including Liverpool, Bristol, Hull, Manchester and Belfast.

The Home Secretary told LBC: "These thugs and violent criminals do not speak for those towns and cities".

"Those who do are those who are involved in the cleanup operations, those who are bringing communities together, to sweep up the ash from the burnt libraries and to build the wall outside the mosque," Ms Cooper added.

The PM has now called an emergency Cobra meeting, which will take place later today, in a bid to deal with the response to future violent outbreaks.