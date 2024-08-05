Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

5 August 2024, 13:07

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'
Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nigeria has joined Malaysia in warning nationals not to travel to the UK following a weekend of unrest and violent protests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

President Bola Tinubu’s government warned that attacks of "dangerous proportions" had broken out across the UK in a post to social media.

Taking to X, Nigeria's federal ministry of foreign affairs said: “There is an increased risk of violence and disorder occasioned by the recent riots in the UK, stemming from the killing of 3 young girls at a concert.

"The violence has assumed dangerous proportions as evidenced by reported attacks on Law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure.

It follows the Malaysian government's announcement that tourists from the region should register their presence in the UK, after clashes erupted in Middlesborough and Rotherham following last week's Southport attack on a Taylor Swift dance class.

Rotherham, UK. 04 AUG, 2024. Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham.
Rotherham, UK. 04 AUG, 2024. Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

The Nigerian department continued: "To this end, citizens are advised to be extra vigilant and take measures as follows: Avoid political processions and protests, rallies or marches.

"Avoid crowded areas and large gatherings. Be vigilant and self-aware at all times. Contact the High Commission with a view to passing information that could be of interest via e-mail and telephone he@nigeriahc.org.uk/+442078391244,” said the foreign affairs ministry," it said.

“Demonstrations by far right and other extra-parliamentary groups in parts of the UK in recent weeks have been large, and in some instances unruly.

“These disturbances have only been aggravated by the unfortunate deaths of the three girls and it has spawned an anti-immigration narrative, with particular emphasis on Muslim immigrants or persons of colour being targeted.”

Read More: 'I guarantee this building isn't used to build bombs': Liverpool imam reaches out to far-right protesters outside mosque

Read More: Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is "closely monitoring the series of protests currently taking place in several areas of the United Kingdom, following the stabbing incident in Southport on July 29".

It follows a weekend violence which saw more than 420 people have been arrested after riots were sparked across the country following the death of three girls in Southport.

"We should be clear, there will be people who thinking they’re going on their summer holiday this week and will instead be receiving a knock on the door and a police cell as a result of what they have done," the Home Secretary told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Malaysia High Commission, London, UK
Malaysia High Commission, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

Malaysian nationals in the UK have now been urged to register their presence at the country's High Commission in London.

The ministry said: "Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities."

Clashes with police in Rotherham saw at least 10 officers injured, including one who was left unconscious.

Unrest was also reported across a swathe of major UK cities over the weekend, including Liverpool, Bristol, Hull, Manchester and Belfast.

The Home Secretary told LBC: "These thugs and violent criminals do not speak for those towns and cities".

"Those who do are those who are involved in the cleanup operations, those who are bringing communities together, to sweep up the ash from the burnt libraries and to build the wall outside the mosque," Ms Cooper added.

The PM has now called an emergency Cobra meeting, which will take place later today, in a bid to deal with the response to future violent outbreaks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistani activists, chant slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people

Protesters rally against removal of semi-autonomy in Pakistan-held Kashmir

Hurricane Debby approaching Florida

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves

Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Breaking
Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham.

Boy, 14, pensioner, 69, and two brothers among first batch of 'rioters' in court following week of chaos

Simon Robinson

Brit, 27, vanishes on holiday in Thailand after phone signal mysteriously goes dark before his flight home

A monitor shows the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunges as world markets react to US economy fears

Strictly Come Dancing announces first blind celebrity contestant as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity contestants as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's prime minister flees country as protesters storm palace - as nearly 100 killed in deadly clashes

Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Thousands storm Bangladeshi PM’s official residence

Manchester's first alcohol free bar has been forced to close

Closing time for Manchester's first alcohol-free bar due to Britain's drinking "mindset"

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested near Manchester Airport

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested in police swoop near Manchester Airport

Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final.

Adam Peaty hits out at 'bizarre' anti-doping system after loss to China

ommy Robinson has been seen relaxing at a resort while his supporters set cars on fire and attack police.

Tommy Robinson 'sunning himself on holiday in Cyprus' as far-right mobs riot in Britain

People help a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh,

Internet restored in Bangladesh as protesters plan march on capital

Rescuers operate excavators to restore access on National Highway 318

More than 150 killed amid torrential rains in China

Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots

Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots

Latest News

See more Latest News

Algeria's Imane Khelif, celebrates after defeating Hungary's Anna Hamori in their women's 66kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Gender row boxer Imane Khelif speaks out on Olympics controversy as she accuses critics of "bullying"
The Defence Secretary has been speaking in the wake of violent riots across the country.

The army will not be brought in to end riots, Defence Secretary says in wake of attack on Rotherham asylum hotel
Jay Slater's final cause of death has been revealed

Jay Slater's final cause of death revealed following post-mortem after his body was returned to UK
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, walks with President Isaac Herzog, center right, at the state memorial for Ze’ev Jabotinsky, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem

Hezbollah launches drone attack on northern Israel

Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'

Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'
Former England batter Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55

England cricket legend Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

APTOPIX Bangladesh Campus Violence

Anti-government protesters in Bangladesh plan march to capital

Anita Rose, 57, was found with serious head injuries after taking her dog on a walk.

Police cordon off two new areas of interest as part of an investigation into the death of a dog walker in Suffolk
Riots escalated over the weekend, with hotels housing asylum seekers being targeted.

UK riots live: Emergency Cobra meeting called after weekend of escalating violence

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned of a 'reckoning' for rioters

Home Secretary warns of 'reckoning' for rioters and those 'whipping up' hatred online after weekend of violence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit