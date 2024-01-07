Hunt for terrifying 'Night Watcher' who violently robs wealthy homes and ties up victims with 'military level skills'

7 January 2024, 07:33

Police are trying to track down the Night Watcher after he left victims beaten and terrified
Police are trying to track down the Night Watcher after he left victims beaten and terrified. Picture: Surrey Police/PA

By Will Taylor

A ruthless robber dubbed the "Night Watcher" has been linked to four more raids - as cops try to end his £10m burglary spree.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The crook - who police believe could have military training - has been attacking properties, sometimes armed with a sawn-off shotgun, sometimes tying up his victims, since 2006.

He has struck homes across the South East, and is now linked to 17 burglaries, having been connected to three in Kent and one in London since 2019.

He is believed to be responsible for a raid on a home on the Keston Park estate in Bromley in 2021, which led to two women at the home needing hospital treatment.

Read more: Boy, 16, appears in court charged with murdering teenager Harry Pitman minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve

The other three happened in Tonbridge in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Police have been hunting the robber - dubbed the "Night Watcher" - for six years.

They believe he has a military background because of how he operates.

Police have been hunting the Night Watcher for years
Police have been hunting the Night Watcher for years. Picture: Surrey Police

He chooses isolated homes in wealthy areas and goes on night-time reconnaissance to watch the occupants' routines and security.

His victims include celebrities like Boris Becker and Nicolas Anelka and aristocrats like the Duke and Duchess of Richmond, who were tied up at Goodwood House in West Sussex in 2016 as they were forced to hand over £700,000 worth of valuables.

Read more: Trio hunt down man in his 20s and stab him repeatedly after he tried to flee when they attempted to rob his phone

In one raid, he kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach.

In 2017, he attacked another woman, Susan Morris, as he was armed with a shotgun. The Surrey resident was left fearing for her life and believing she was going to be raped.

Police previously put out CCTV on the robber when he struck in Maidenhead in 2015.

Susan Morris was left badly injured by the Night Watcher
Susan Morris was left badly injured by the Night Watcher. Picture: PA

His first robbery is believed to have been in Leatherhead in 2006, followed by burglaries in Weybridge, Surrey, in 2009 and 2011.

He then struck in Virginia Water, Surrey, in 2013, followed by Tadworth, Surrey, in 2014. In 2015 he carried out the Maidenhead raid and another one in Virginia Water before targeting the Duke of Richmond in 2016.

Later that year he targeted a home in Sevenoaks, Kent, before raiding a home in Maidstone, Kent, in 2017.

He targeted a home in Reigate, Surrey, in 2019 and is now linked to the Bromley and Tonbridge raids between then and 2022.

"Kent Police is [investigating] a series of five burglaries between November 2016 and January 2022 where isolated properties have been targeted," a spokeswoman said.

"It is reported that on each occasion a lone offender threatened victims in order to steal cash and high value possessions including jewellery and watches.

"Victims have been threatened with a firearm and restrained with cable ties and ropes.

"Inquiries have included extensive review of any CCTV, as well as a full forensic review of each burglary. Officers are also continuing to work closely with other police forces, where similar burglaries have taken place."

Police have previously described him as white, of a stocky or muscular build, 6ft tall and having a southern accent.

He operates on his own.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lloyd Austin

Biden officials were unaware US defence secretary was in hospital

Bangladesh Election

Bangladesh voters go to the polls amid opposition boycott

Japan Earthquake

Snow hinders rescues and aid deliveries after Japan quakes kill 126 people

Police are investigating a murder after two people died in Pangbourne

Named: Woman, 56, who was stabbed to death in crashed Lexus before boy, 18, dies at nearby train tracks

Donald Trump

Trump downplays Capitol siege and calls jailed rioters ‘hostages’

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away

The plane during the emergency

US officials order grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after blowout

Antony Blinken

Blinken says Turkey committed to ‘positive’ role in post-war Gaza

A bank manager who was unfairly sacked for using the N-word while asking a question at an anti-racism seminar has won a £490,000 payout.

Bank worker wins £490,000 payout after being sacked for using N-word in training session

Hezbollah soldiers

Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel trade heavy cross-border fire

Japan Earthquake

Woman in her 90s rescued five days after deadly Japanese quake

Passengers were left terrified after part of the fuselage blew out

US grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after Alaska Airlines flight loses part of fuselage at 16,000ft

Ahmir Jolliff

School principal shot by gunman ‘risked himself to protect pupils’

Robert Jenrick has vowed to amend the Government's Rwanda bill to make it - after he resigned in protest at the bill last year.

Jenrick vows amendments to Rwanda bill as Starmer tells Sunak to come clean on asylum plans

Antony Blinken and Hakan Fidan

Blinken begins latest Middle East tour in Turkey amid fears of wider conflict

Missiles fired

Russian shells kills 11 in Donetsk while Ukraine claims it hit Crimean air base

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Gaza has become ‘uninhabitable’, says UN humanitarian chief

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in response to killing of senior Hamas figure

The three men confronted the victim in Queen's Road

Trio hunt down man in his 20s and stab him repeatedly after he tried to flee when they attempted to rob his phone
APTOPIX Japan Earthquake

Woman in her 90s rescued five days after deadly earthquake in Japan

Passengers were left terrified after part of the fuselage blew out

Horror at 16,000ft as part of plane's fuselage blows out, forcing mum to hold down son as phones sucked out of aircraft
Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at Primrose Hill

Boy, 16, appears in court charged with murdering teenager Harry Pitman minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve
Calls have grown for Ms Vennells to lose her CBE

More than 500k back petition to strip Paula Vennells of CBE over Horizon scandal after Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Japan Plane Fire Timeline

Officials search for voice recorder in debris of Japan runway collision

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at Primrose Hill

Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenager Harry Pitman minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve in London
Police are investigating a murder after two people died in Pangbourne

Woman, 56, stabbed to death in crashed Lexus before 18-year-old man dies at nearby train tracks in 'horror scene'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

No investigation into Prince Andrew, Met says, after Starmer calls for police to 'look at' Epstein accusations
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

Keir Starmer calls for Met Police to 'look at' Prince Andrew accusations after duke named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit