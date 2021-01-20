Nine Met Police officers fined for breaking Covid-19 rules

20 January 2021, 07:28 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 07:58

Nine Met Police officers have been fined
Nine Met Police officers have been fined. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Nine serving Metropolitan Police officers have been fined for breaching Covid-19 legislation after photos emerged online showing them dining in a cafe while on duty.

Each officer, members of the South East Basic Command Unit, has been ordered to pay £200.

The pictures were reportedly taken at The Chef House Kitchen Café in Greenwich on January 9 before being posted online.

Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin said: “Police officers are tasked with enforcing the legislation that has been introduced to stop the spread of the virus and the public rightly expect that they will set an example through their own actions.

“It is disappointing that on this occasion, these officers have fallen short of that expectation.

"It is right that they will pay a financial penalty and that they will be asked to reflect on their choices.”

The news comes the day after Metropolitan Police Commissioner told LBC incidents of people coughing at police officers claiming to have Covid-19 is "widespread".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick said officers are being spat and coughed at on an almost daily basis, although not every assailant uses Covid as a threat.

"I'm sorry to say it is quite widespread and we've got several examples, and it's disgusting, it's awful," she said.

On how frequent it is, Dame Cressida added: "We've had 97 occasions where someone has either mentioned or threatened Covid and then coughed.

"We've had 48 where they've spat. "

The force has now charged 126 people with that, with nearly two-thirds of them then being given custodial sentences.

Dame Cressida also told LBC she was "baffled" officers are not at the front of the queue for the Covid vaccine.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People wait their turn to fill their tanks with oxygen, in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Oxygen tanks in short supply in Mexico as Covid-19 death toll soars
A Marine stands guard at the entrance of the West Wing of the White House, on President Donald Trump’s last day in office (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Donald Trump wishes good luck to new administration ahead of handover of power
National Guards deploy ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony (Matt Slocum/AP)

Washington locked down as Joe Biden prepares to take oath of office
A banner featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with a message wishing her the best is displayed in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Ms Harris’ maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Ancestral village in India to celebrate Kamala Harris’ rise to vice presidency
Final preparations are made ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Joe Biden to take reins of power after Donald Trump leaves Washington
US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump pardons former strategist Steve Bannon

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Professor Brookes was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC
David Lammy: Backlog of cases in our courts is a serious emergency

Backlog of cases in our courts is a serious emergency, says David Lammy
Shelagh Fogarty cries with joy as her mother gets Covid jab

Shelagh Fogarty cries with joy as her mother gets Covid jab

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed
Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?

Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien: How can people still claim lockdowns are unnecessary?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London