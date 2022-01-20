Breaking News

No 10 accused of blackmail by Tory who urges MPs to report cases to police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A senior Tory MP has accused the Government of blackmail and intimidation over the treatment of Conservative backbenchers calling for Boris Johnson to quit.

William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration Committee, urged MPs to report any attempt to blackmail them over their support for a no-confidence motion against the PM to the police.

No 10 insisted it was "not aware" of evidence to support the "clearly serious allegations".

READ MORE: Tories weigh up slashing time between no-confidence votes as PM sweats over future

READ MORE: Pork pie plot crumbles: PM clings on as minister condemns 'surprise' Tory attack

Mr Wragg said reports he had received included "members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister".

"The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail," he said at the start of a committee hearing.

"As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police."

He also said the conduct of government whips threatening to withdraw public funding from rebel MPs' constituencies may have breached the ministerial code.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has called for an investigation, calling the allegations "lower than a snakes belly" and adding she was "absolutely disgusted".

Explaining she has known Mr Wragg a long time, she told LBC: "He's not someone who jumps up quickly like that, he's very loyal to his party, he's very loyal to the Conservative brand and for him to say what's he's said in that public arena shows how upset and angry he is."

"This isn't just about the bullying and the blackmail, but it's the misuse of public money, it's literally saying that they are going to starve funding for vital resources for constituents in their constituencies... taxpayers money, it's disgusting," she said.

She added: "We're elected to represent our constituents and democracy falls down if we start getting these bullying, blackmail and threatening behaviours, it cannot be allowed to continue."

She urged Conservative MPs to get rid Mr Johnson, saying: "He's lost the confidence of the British public with his actions, he's tried to lie his way out of it and now he obviously is trying to blackmail and bully his MPs... it's completely wild stuff."

A No 10 spokesman said: "We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations.

"If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully."

The Met Police declined to comment.

In a further blow for the Prime Minister, Downing Street is said to be concerned Sue Gray's investigation into No 10 parties has come across damaging evidence, and is now doubtful the report will be able to "clear" Mr Johnson.

Mr Wragg is one of a handful of Tory MPs to have publicly said they have submitted a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady calling for a no-confidence vote.

A total of 54 letters need to be submitted in order for a vote to be triggered.

Mr Johnson has so far managed to fend off the plot to oust him despite a torrid day on Wednesday with the surprise defection of Red Wall MP Christian Wakeford and senior Tory David Davis openly calling for him to quit during Prime Minister's Questions.

MPs are now set to wait for the findings of Ms Gray's long-awaited report to decide whether they will send letters. The report is expected to be published next week.

READ MORE: Lindsay Hoyle caught on mic muttering 'what a day' after stormy PMQs

READ MORE: Isn’t it time to go Boris? Andy Burnham tells LBC ‘I don’t see how the PM can survive’

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at breakfast earlier today, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was "surprised" when Mr Davis confronted Mr Johnson, telling him: "In the name of God, go."

Mr Javid told LBC: "I was surprised. I’m not going to sit here and pretend I was expecting it. It's up to him, of course, what he thinks. I think that the fact the Prime Minister has come to parliament, he's apologised, he's been right to do that because he's recognised rightly that many people, millions of people across the country - your listeners, have been pained by what they've seen. I have.

"He's also said there's this investigation going on that will establish the facts and once that investigation is complete he will come back to parliament and respond to it and submit himself to scrutiny."

Mr Davis said later in an interview the PM will have to be dragged "kicking and screaming" from office.