German government 'without doubt' nerve agent used in Alexei Navalny poisoning

A German government spokesman has said that tests show "without doubt" that a nerve agent of the Novichok group was used to poison Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Tests which were performed on samples taken from the opposition leader's hospital bed in Berlin show the presence of the nerve agent Novichok.

Mr Navalny is a corruption investigator and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics.

The German government said it condemned the attack in the strongest terms and called for Russia urgently to provide an explanation.

"It is a disturbing development that Alexei Navalny was the victim of a chemical nerve agent in Russia," it said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said tests undertaken by a special German military laboratory showed proof of "a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group".

Mr Seibert said the German government will inform its partners in the European Union and Nato about the test results, and will consult with its partners in light of the Russian response "on an appropriate joint response".

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had not been informed yet of Mr Navalny being poisoned with a nerve agent.

"Such information hasn't been relayed to us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state Tass news agency.

Mr Navalny was taken ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on 20 August and was taken to a hospital in Omsk following an emergency landing.

He was later transferred to Berlin's Charite hospital, where doctors last week said there were indications he had been poisoned.

On Friday, Mr Navalny's doctors said his symptoms are improving and he is now stable, with "no immediate danger to his life" - although it "remains too early to gauge potential long-term effects".

Mr navalny's supporters believe that tea he drank was laced with poison - and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay in transferring him to a top German hospital.

The Russian doctors who treated him in Siberia have repeatedly contested the German hospital's conclusion, saying they had ruled out poisoning.

Moscow denies any involvement.

Novichok was also used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, Hampshire, in 2018.

It is a class of military-grade nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War.

Western weapons experts say it was only ever manufactured in Russia.

After the Skripals were poisoned, Russia said the US, Britain and other Western countries acquired the expertise to make the nerve agent after the Soviet Union collapsed, and that the Novichok used in the attack could have come from them.

According to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, there is no record of Novichok having been declared by any nation that signed the chemical weapons convention.

Britain has charged two Russians - alleged to be agents of the Russian military intelligence service GRU - in absentia with the 2018 attack, which left the Skripals in a critical condition and killed a local woman.

Russia has refused to extradite the men to the UK.

British police believe the nerve agent was smuggled to Britain in a counterfeit Nina Ricci perfume bottle and sprayed on the front door of Sergei Skripal's house in Salisbury.

More than three months later, the bottle was found by a local man, 48-year-old Charlie Rowley.

He was admitted to hospital and his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the contents.