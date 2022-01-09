'No-fly zone' could be introduced around Windsor Castle over security fears

The "no-fly zone" could be introduced to enhance the castle's security procedures and protect local resides, police said. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A "no-fly zone" could be introduced around Windsor Castle to increase security, the Metropolitan Police has announced.

An application to introduce the zone has been made by police as part of a review into security arrangements at Windsor Castle.

If approved, the zone would restrict aircrafts from flying up to 2,500ft above the castle, and 1.5 nautical miles, or 1.7 miles, around it.

The review into security at Windsor Castle follows an incident on Christmas Day in which a 19-year-old man was arrested.

He was said to be in possession of a crossbow after gaining entry to the grounds of Windsor Castle, and police later confirmed he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered the Home Office to investigate restricting ownership of crossbows following the incident.

People over the age of 18 can legally purchase a crossbow without needing a licence or any checks under current legislation.

Police are also investigating a video which appears to show a masked figure holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to "assassinate the Queen" in a "revenge" mission.

The Metropolitan Police said the no-fly zone would "further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe".

The force added the zone is not being considered as a response to any specific threat or information.

A Met spokesman said: "As part of the Met Police's responsibilities under the Royal and Specialist Protection Command, the Met is responsible for policing within the footprint of Windsor Castle and we work closely with Thames Valley Police to ensure the castle and the surrounding areas are kept safe and secure."