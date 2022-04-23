'No major gains' for Russia despite warnings Ukraine invasion is 'only the beginning'

23 April 2022, 10:23 | Updated: 23 April 2022, 10:33

Russia has made 'no gains' in the last 24 hours.
Russia has made 'no gains' in the last 24 hours. Picture: Ministry of Defence/Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russia has made "no major gains" in the last 24 hours, despite stepping up its activity in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia's invasion in Ukraine was only the beginning, with concerns that the Kremlin may move on to other countries such as Moldova - a former Soviet state.

Fierce Ukrainian counter-attacks have slowed Russian troops' offensive in the eastern Donbas region as they attempt to seize Ukraine's industrial heartland, officials said.

However, Russia continues to fight for full control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas as it seeks to secure "a land route between these territories and the occupied Crimea", Ukraine's military said.

This includes an attempt to wipe out the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

In its latest intelligence update, the MoD said: "Despite increased activity, Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours as Ukrainian counter-attacks continue to hinder their efforts.

"Russian air and maritime forces have not established control in either domain owing to the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air and sea defence reducing their ability to make notable progress.

"Despite their stated conquest of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to take place frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas."

Read more: British embassy in Kyiv to reopen in show of support for Ukraine, PM announces

Read more: Met police war crimes unit receives evidence of 50 atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled eight Russian attacks in the two regions, destroying nine tanks, 18 armoured units and 13 vehicles, a tanker and three artillery systems, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

"Units of Russian occupiers are regrouping. Russian enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure," the military said on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Mariupol has been reduced largely to smoking rubble by weeks of bombardment, with Russian state TV having shown the flag of the pro-Moscow Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was the city's highest point, its TV tower.

Despite Putin's declaration of victory in Mariupol, "heavy fighting continues to take place, frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city, thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas", the MoD previously said.

Russia pulled a dozen crack military units from Mariupol to bolster its offensive elsewhere in the Donbas, while other troops continue to keep the remaining Ukrainian troops in the city pinned in the Azovstal steelworks, their last remaining stronghold.

Putin is said to have ordered his forces not to storm the plant to finish off the defenders, but to seal it off instead in an apparent bid to force them to surrender.

"Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal," said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor.

"Fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop."

It comes as Britain is considering sending its Challenger 2 tanks to Poland so Warsaw can then transfer its own armour to Ukraine.

The deal would see British personnel operate the Challengers for Poland.

In turn, the Eastern European state would then donate some of its own tanks to Kyiv for use in the newest phase of the war with Russia.

It comes as a senior Russian general said his military's aim is to secure "full control" over the Donbas as well as southern Ukraine - despite suggestions it may have lost up to 20,000 troops in the invasion so far.

"We are looking at sending tanks to Poland to help them as they send some of their T72s to Ukraine," Boris Johnson said amid his trip to India.

The Czech Republic has already sent T72s to Kyiv.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Friday: "The [UK] is exploring sending British Challenger 2 Tanks to [Poland].

"While no decisions have been taken, these would be deployed on a short-term basis and operated by UK personnel to bridge the gap between Poland donating tanks to Ukraine and replacements arriving."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Portugal has become the first EU country to introduce the fast-tracking

Portugal becomes first EU country to defy Brexit border rules as Brits given fast-track entry
Sajid Javid is reported to be launching an urgent inquiry into the system.

Sajid Javid 'to launch inquiry into gender treatment' as system is 'failing children'

Boris Johnson has said he is confident he will still be PM by Diwali

Boris not fined for BYOB garden do, No10 says as PM vows to still be in the job by October

New photos of Louis were shared on Friday

William and Kate share sweet photos of Prince Louis at the beach to mark fourth birthday

Britain is considering a tank deal with Poland and Ukraine

Britain weighs up 'tanks to Kyiv' deal as Russia says it wants all of southern Ukraine

Alan Barratt, 62, of Althorne, Essex, and Susan Dalton, 66, of Rochdale, Lancashire, have been jailed.

Fraudsters jailed over £13.7m pension scam that conned 245 people out of life savings

Joan Bergin accidentally overdosed on Paracetamol by taking too many Lemsip sachets

Mum dies from accidental Paracetamol overdose after drinking too many Lemsips

Kate and Gerry McCann welcomed the news that Brueckner has been named an official suspect

Madeleine McCann's parents 'welcome' confirmation that German man is an official suspect

Hundreds of families are being plunged into extreme fuel poverty, it has been warned.

'Worrying' rise in people seeking fuel bank help as cost of living bites

Jagtar Singh Johal has been in jail in India for four years.

Family call for PM to intervene over detention of Scot in India

The University of Plymouth has been criticised for the posters.

'Woke' uni slammed for telling females not to challenge trans people using 'wrong' toilets

The clip of Putin and Shoigu sparked questions over both of their health

Video of 'hunched, bloated' Putin gripping table sparks questions over his health

Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an attack in New York.

Singer Tom Grennan hospitalised after 'unprovoked attack' in New York

Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain's mother Laura Heath (right) has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Drug addict mum convicted of manslaughter after asthmatic son, 7, died 'gasping for air'

The British embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is to reopen next month

British embassy in Kyiv to reopen in show of support for Ukraine, PM announces

Amir Khan's wife shared CCTV of the robbery and the suspected gunman (circled)

Terrifying CCTV emerges showing moment gunman robbed Amir Khan of £72,000 watch

Latest News

See more Latest News

KLM planes

Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport due to strike
Someone takes a picture of a sculpture

In Pictures: Female artists dominate Venice Biennale for first time
Residents look at the rubble of their home

Ukrainian counter-attacks ‘slowing Russian offensive in east’
Western Wildfires

Growing US wildfires ‘a very chaotic situation’, expert says

Emmanuel Macron

Macron and Le Pen prepare for French presidential run-off

Flowers on the facade of the Attorney General's office surround an image of Debanhi Escobar during a protest against the disappearance of Escobar and other women who have gone missing, in Mexico City

Mexican police find body of missing 18-year-old woman in motel water tank
The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol

Families of missing sailors seek answers about warship as Russia denies attack
Male and female toilet sign

Woman rescued after falling into toilet trying to retrieve phone
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv

Russians shift elite units to new battleground in Ukraine

Bette Zirkelbach, right, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, observes TJ Sharp, a juvenile green sea turtle, crawl into the ocean at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Florida

Healed sea turtle released to mark Earth Day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police