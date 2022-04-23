'No major gains' for Russia despite warnings Ukraine invasion is 'only the beginning'

Russia has made 'no gains' in the last 24 hours. Picture: Ministry of Defence/Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russia has made "no major gains" in the last 24 hours, despite stepping up its activity in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

It comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia's invasion in Ukraine was only the beginning, with concerns that the Kremlin may move on to other countries such as Moldova - a former Soviet state.

Fierce Ukrainian counter-attacks have slowed Russian troops' offensive in the eastern Donbas region as they attempt to seize Ukraine's industrial heartland, officials said.

However, Russia continues to fight for full control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas as it seeks to secure "a land route between these territories and the occupied Crimea", Ukraine's military said.

This includes an attempt to wipe out the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

In its latest intelligence update, the MoD said: "Despite increased activity, Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours as Ukrainian counter-attacks continue to hinder their efforts.

"Russian air and maritime forces have not established control in either domain owing to the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air and sea defence reducing their ability to make notable progress.

"Despite their stated conquest of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to take place frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas."

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled eight Russian attacks in the two regions, destroying nine tanks, 18 armoured units and 13 vehicles, a tanker and three artillery systems, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

"Units of Russian occupiers are regrouping. Russian enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure," the military said on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Mariupol has been reduced largely to smoking rubble by weeks of bombardment, with Russian state TV having shown the flag of the pro-Moscow Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was the city's highest point, its TV tower.

Despite Putin's declaration of victory in Mariupol, "heavy fighting continues to take place, frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city, thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas", the MoD previously said.

Russia pulled a dozen crack military units from Mariupol to bolster its offensive elsewhere in the Donbas, while other troops continue to keep the remaining Ukrainian troops in the city pinned in the Azovstal steelworks, their last remaining stronghold.

Putin is said to have ordered his forces not to storm the plant to finish off the defenders, but to seal it off instead in an apparent bid to force them to surrender.

"Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal," said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor.

"Fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop."

It comes as Britain is considering sending its Challenger 2 tanks to Poland so Warsaw can then transfer its own armour to Ukraine.

The deal would see British personnel operate the Challengers for Poland.

In turn, the Eastern European state would then donate some of its own tanks to Kyiv for use in the newest phase of the war with Russia.

It comes as a senior Russian general said his military's aim is to secure "full control" over the Donbas as well as southern Ukraine - despite suggestions it may have lost up to 20,000 troops in the invasion so far.

"We are looking at sending tanks to Poland to help them as they send some of their T72s to Ukraine," Boris Johnson said amid his trip to India.

The Czech Republic has already sent T72s to Kyiv.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Friday: "The [UK] is exploring sending British Challenger 2 Tanks to [Poland].

"While no decisions have been taken, these would be deployed on a short-term basis and operated by UK personnel to bridge the gap between Poland donating tanks to Ukraine and replacements arriving."