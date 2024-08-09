'No more holidays': Katie Price ordered to attend fresh court date over bankruptcy after Heathrow arrest

9 August 2024, 15:28

Katie Price appeared in court on Friday
Katie Price appeared in court on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A judge has ordered Katie Price to attend a further hearing later this month over her two bankruptcies with “no holidays and ifs or buts.”

Price, 46, was arrested in front of her eldest son Harvey Price upon her return to the UK yesterday evening after failing to appear in court, and was initially remanded in custody.

Appearing at the Royal Courts of Justice this afternoon, the former glamour model was told she must attend a further hearing to face questions over her finances on 27 August at 10.30am.

Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer said: “You have to attend that date, no ifs or buts, no going abroad, no holidays.”

“I will move my diary for it,” Price responded.

It comes after an arrest warrant was issued by a judge after she failed to attend a hearing relating to her bankruptcies.

Her boyfriend, Married At First Sight star JJ Slater, was also seen arriving back in London last nigh

Price previously said she was “not running from matters”, but was “away working for a documentary on corrective surgeries” during the court hearing.

In a now-deleted statement, Price wrote: “I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary.

“I do hope of course for my sons sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.

“Whilst I understand the importance and severity of the matter I do feel like I am being treated like a criminal.”

Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.

At a hearing in February, Price was ordered to pay 40 per cent of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans to the trustee for the next three years, in relation to her first bankruptcy.

She was then declared bankrupt for a second time in March due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said Price had received “very clear warnings” that she must attend the hearing on July 30.

Price was due to face questions about her finances in the specialist bankruptcy court in London from barristers representing the trustee of her two bankruptcies.

A judge at a previous hearing said the former glamour model risked arrest if she did not attend further court dates, adding that evidence must be provided if she could not appear.

But the court heard it had been reported that Price had travelled to Turkey.

Issuing the arrest warrant, Judge Burton said that Price had provided no explanation for her absence from the court hearing.

Judge Burton added that an arrest warrant was not issued “lightly”, but that Price had offered only “piecemeal co-operation” and failed to provide the “most basic information” in relation to her bankruptcies.

