No plans to move Euro 2020 games away from Wembley, UEFA says

By Patrick Grafton-Green

UEFA says it has no plans to take the semi-finals and final of the European Championships away from Wembley.

It comes as the UK government announced more than 60,000 fans will be permitted to attend the matches - 75% of the stadium's capacity.

All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination - two doses received, 14 days before the fixture.

While there has been no announcement on the outcome of talks between the Government, the Football Association and UEFA over a solution for quarantine restrictions which would see up to 2,500 VIPs attend the final, this makes a deal even more likely.

There had been speculation they could be moved to Budapest, Hungary, with concerns raised a lack of an agreement over quarantine-free travel fo the VIPs.

Talks between UEFA, the Government and the FA are still ongoing but it is understood a deal is close to being struck which would see some restrictions remain in place for the group.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told LBC the FA was "still upbeat, optimistic about us having the finals and semi-finals in London", adding that "UEFA are speaking to the Government".

He said: "It’s really important that we realise that one of the reasons why other cities are trying to nick the final is because they realise what a boost it is to have a final in their city."

A statement from UEFA read: "UEFA, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to stage the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 in Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those games."

Wembley is set to host the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020. Picture: PA

A Government source said there had been "positive" talks to address the issues and that "final details are being worked through'".

Culture minister Baroness Barran told peers on Monday the Government would restrict any changes to the "smallest possible group deemed critical to staging the tournament successfully".

She said VIPs or accredited guests would not be exempt from restrictions but instead only able to leave isolation for official events, would be subject to testing and bubble arrangements with a very strict code of conduct in place.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest, used by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for Champions League matches last season due to Covid regulations, has been suggested as a possible alternative should the matches not be able to go ahead.

On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also suggested Rome could step in.

After England's final group match against Croatia on Tuesday at Wembley, the ground will host five knockout matches, with the final four seeing crowds of at least 40,000 being allowed despite the decision to delay the final easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The games form part of the coronavirus pilot events research programme.