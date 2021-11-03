'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid

3 November 2021, 17:13

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.
Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

There are "no plans whatsoever" for schools to close again due to the pandemic, Nadhim Zahawi has said.

The Education Secretary answered questions from the Commons Education Committee, where he pledged to keep schools open in coming months.

He insisted that regular testing in schools, instead of self-isolation, would ensure face-to-face learning could continue.

In the previous school year, the bubble system used in schools saw huge cohorts of students forced to work from home as a result of one person testing positive.

Mr Zahawi's comments come despite concerns of rising Covid cases and hospitalisations, with the Government standing firm on its plans to stick to 'Plan A' throughout winter.

Read more: Top scientist quits SAGE advisory group after 'concerning' Covid infection rates in UK

Read more: More Tory MPs wearing masks in Commons as concerns rise over Covid outbreak

Speaking to MPs, he said: "Protecting face-to-face learning is my absolute priority. I have no plans whatsoever to close schools again.

"I know that the way we maintain face-to-face learning is through boosting the most vulnerable in our society... vaccinating the 12 to 15-year-olds as well, and of course the testing programme."

The controversial decision to introduce Covid jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds came into effect from the end of September, with the schools-based vaccination programme enabling children to get one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer misses PMQs after testing positive for Covid

However, there have been concerns over children being allowed to get jabbed against their parents' wishes.

Mr Zahawi previously told LBC's Nick Ferrari that children would only be able to make the decision following a meeting with a clinician in attempt to resolve any disputes.

The Education Secretary told the committee on Wednesday: "My commitment to you is that this Secretary of State will keep schools open because actually we know the damage by shutting schools."

Mr Zahawi also agreed look into a bill from Tory MP Robert Halfon - chairman of the Commons Education Committee - which would see school closures needing approval from Parliament before going ahead.

The Secretary of State said: "This is not a snowflake generation. They were really resilient, but actually keeping schools open has to be my priority."

During the committee hearing, he was also asked about an extension to the school day, after the pandemic delayed learning for many. He said a review on the issue was expected by the end of the year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row

Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data

MPs backed an amendment seeking to reform the Commons standards system meaning a decision on whether to suspend Mr Paterson will be put on hold

'Wallowing in sleaze': MPs save Tory from suspension in lobbying scandal

Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink

The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes

La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on

Royal Marines 'humiliated' US troops during training exercise

'Dominant' Royal Marines humiliate US troops into surrendering halfway through exercise

He was sentenced for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R).

Football fan jailed for racist rant at black England players after Euro final

The Scottish First Minister has made a number of appearances at COP26, despite the fact it is officially hosted by the UK Government

Analysis: What is Nicola Sturgeon's role in COP26?

Meat is being shipped to EU countries for carving before being reimported to the UK

Brexit: Meat sent to EU for butchering then shipped back again

World leaders have made crucial climate pledges at COP26

COP26 Analysis: There's no 'extra time' in the fight against climate change

Live
Boris Johnson will face Angela Rayner at PMQs today.

PMQs LIVE: Johnson goes head to head with Rayner as Sir Keir absent with Covid

Rishi Sunak described how changes to the economy could help enable countries to take action against climate change

Cheap electricity, clean air and insulated homes: Sunak outlines green financial 'vision'

Over a million people in Madagascar are facing famine conditions

Madagascar on brink of first climate change famine on earth

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel so far this year.

Number of migrants making perilous journey across English Channel hits record 20,000

MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to suspend Owen Paterson - but a number of amendments could see his suspension overturned

Tories bid to overturn result of Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'
Cleo Smith was discovered locked inside a house after going missing for 18 days

Australian girl Cleo Smith, 4, rescued in 'miracle' 18 days after being snatched from tent
Extreme weather has been cause by 'human-induced' climate change, experts warned.

'Lucifer' heatwave in Europe 'impossible' without climate change, experts warn
A Labour MP has put forward a bill which would ban wet wipes containing plastic

'So damaging': Wet wipes containing plastic could be banned under proposed new law
Joe Biden was reportedly flashed on his way to Glasgow

Joe Biden flashed by 'large, naked Scottish man' on his way to COP26
Boris Johnson has seen some important deals agreed at Cop26

Cop26 analysis: Gloom has lifted as 'Team World' claws back goals
Sir Jeremy Farrar stepped down at the end of October.

Top scientist quits SAGE advisory group after 'concerning' Covid infection rates in UK
Four more energy firms have gone under

Four more UK energy providers collapse amid soaring gas prices
Morgan Rogers, Nicola Wheatley and Paul O’Dwyer.

'Amazing in every way': Families' heartbreaking tributes to Wales paddle board victims
Boris Johnson has praised progress made at COP26.

'We've pulled two goals back in the fight against climate change': PM hails COP26 talks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26
James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police