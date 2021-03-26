Scientist claims there is 'no real science' stopping vaccinated people from socialising

26 March 2021, 07:57 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 08:06

A leading epidemiologist has said there is "no real science" stopping vaccinated people from seeing each other
A leading epidemiologist has said there is "no real science" stopping vaccinated people from seeing each other. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

One of the UK's leading Covid scientists has suggested there is "no real science" behind stopping vaccinated people from seeing each other indoors.

Professor Tim Spector, who leads the Zoe Covid Symptom Tracker app study run by King's College London, said that consideration should now be given to people's mental health and the needs of the elderly.

He has also suggested there is no scientific reason to stop vaccinated people from travelling - despite the emergence of a third wave of Covid-19 in mainland Europe.

"I think we're actually in a much better place than many people are telling us and I, for one, I'm not worried too much about what's happening abroad," he said.

READ MORE: Quarter of people over 80 in England now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak urges workers to get back into the office after lockdown

"I think we need to start talking about when people who have been vaccinated can start seeing other vaccinated people.

"And there's no real science now stopping, for example, me seeing my vaccinated mother in a care home or, you know, wherever they live.

"So I think we need to start moving to this next area and realise that our plan is working, and that we were doing well."

Asked if this would mean bringing forward such meetings ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'roadmap out of lockdown', Prof Spector said: "If we're being led by the science, that's what we'd be led by.

"But we're not, we're being led by politics, and I can see the arguments for not splitting the country into two.

"At the same time, given the mental state of many people, and the needs of elderly people, I think that ought to be equally considered."

He explained the best scenario would be where both people have had two doses of the vaccine instead of one.

READ MORE: Two arrested over deadly coronavirus outbreak at Devon care home

EXPLAINED: Can we meet in gardens from 29th March?

"But the dangers after one dose are certainly that you're not going to get anything that's going to put you into hospital," Prof Spector added.

"You might get mild disease possibly in a really rare occurrence, but you know these are still going to be very rare.

"I think ideally, yes, wait for both vaccines for both people, but I think once you've gone over a month after your first one, most people are going to be safe to see people who are free of Covid and themselves vaccinated."

He said, according to the latest data in his study, there are currently 4,500 to 5,000 new Covid-19 cases a day in the UK, with a prevalence of about 73,000 people infected.

He explained the figures had not changed much in the last 10 days but that he hoped this plateau would start to drop off again in the next week.

His comments follow a vote by MPs yesterday to extend the Government's lockdown powers for another six months.

The majority of MPs voted in favour of the extension, passing by 484 to 76 - a 408 majority - but has left a small group of backbenchers furious.

Sir Graham Brady, MP for Altrincham & Sale West, said the UK risks "normalising extreme policy" by renewing the Coronavirus Act.

He wrote: "Today I voted against the extension of emergency powers under the Coronavirus Act until October.

"A year on we now risk normalising extreme policy responses and an attitude that our fundamental liberties exist for authorities to either grant or withhold."

READ MORE: Tory rebels condemn lockdown law extension that risks 'normalising extreme policy'

Those to oppose the measures included former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said the Tories "can't be trusted with our civil liberties" criticised the Government for "still not taking the action needed for public health, jobs and livelihoods".

But ministers, supported by the Opposition, argue the extension of restrictions is a necessary part of Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, to ensure the number of new infections continues to decline and remain stable.

The PM said he wants the limits to be removed "once and for all" by the summer and avoid once again plunging the country back into social distancing measures.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Myanmar protests

UK and US impose sanctions as Myanmar coup protest deaths top 300
Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has moved to online learning

School at centre of 'Prophet Muhammad cartoon' row moved to online learning
The Ever Given

Egypt races to dislodge giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

North Korea Projectile

North Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
Joe Biden

Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy

The Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula

Suez Canal: Trapped container ship 'could effect UK deliveries'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?
Nick Ferrari challenged the campaigner over the issue

Smart Motorways: 'Would you rather get somewhere 20 minutes late, or be killed?'
James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London