Thousands Stranded Due To Signalling Fault At London Euston
8 August 2019, 17:18 | Updated: 8 August 2019, 18:37
A signalling problem at London Euston has been fixed, but train companies are warning passengers to expect delays.
Earlier there were no trains running in and out of London Euston due to a fault with the signalling system, causing major disruption and train cancellations.
More to follow
#VTNEW We're currently expecting severe delays, alterations and cancellations to services in/out of London Euston. This is due to a fault with the signalling system causing all lines to be blocked at Euston until further notice. We'd advise you to travel tomorrow where possible.— Virgin Trains (@VirginTrains) August 8, 2019