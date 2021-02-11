No10 insists playgrounds are available for all children despite official advice

11 February 2021, 20:29

Number 10 have said playgrounds can be used by all children
Number 10 have said playgrounds can be used by all children. Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

Downing Street has insisted it is acceptable for children living in homes with private gardens to use public play parks, in contradiction to official advice.

Government guidance says playgrounds are "primarily open" for those who do not have access to private outdoor space.

But No 10 and Health Secretary Matt Hancock rejected this on Thursday, saying all families can use playgrounds.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It's reasonable for any families to take their children to the park and to use playgrounds."

The confusion came after a statement from the Cabinet Office highlighted the official guidance.

"Playgrounds are primarily open for use by children who do not have access to private outdoor space, like their own garden," the Government website says.

Read more: Tocilizumab: Thousands of Covid-19 patients to receive 'life-saving' arthritis drug

Read more: AstraZeneca looking to roll out jab for new Covid-19 variants by Autumn

Mr Hancock, who has been photographed playing rugby with his sons in the park, said: "That is the first I have heard of that.

"The rules are really clear which is that exercise outdoor with members of your own family or one other person one-to-one - where you keep that social distance - that is OK. We specifically kept that in the rules.

"Of course going to the park with your kids to play rugby is not only allowed but is totally fine."

The Prime Minister's spokesman also sought to clarify the rules on whether parents can socialise when they take their children to play parks.

"Obviously we accept that's not possible for children but we're asking for adults to maintain the two-metre rule when they are in those sorts of circumstances," he said.

"People can, and it's perfectly reasonable, as the Health Secretary set out, for them to take children to playgrounds or parks for the purposes of exercise but we're asking people not to do so for the sole purpose of socialising."

In a statement issued earlier by the Cabinet Office, a Government spokeswoman said: "Playgrounds are primarily for use by children who do not have access to private outdoor space, and while parents, guardians or carers are allowed to take children to a playground for exercise, they must not socialise with other people while there."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said families should make the decision on whether to take children to playgrounds if they have their own garden.

Sir Keir told reporters: "I think it's very difficult to legislate for gardens and families. Families have difficult circumstances as it is, they are all struggling, they are all doing their level best.

"We'll have to leave it to them to try to get this right.

"I don't think that trying to legislate for who is in their garden, who isn't in their garden, is going to work."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A lion cub pictured previously at the zoo

UK lion cub freezes to death after crawling into sub-zero temperatures
Biden Immigration

Biden decree ends ’emergency’ that Trump used to build wall

Many involved in buying and selling flammable cladding claimed not to realise the dangers

Salesman says he 'never would have sold' Grenfell-style cladding if risks were known
A pick-up truck falls from an elevated highway in Milwaukee

In Video: Truck plunges 70 feet off motorway

Trump Impeachment

Rioters acting on Trump’s orders, Democrats say at impeachment trial
Myanmar

White House names generals targeted by Myanmar sanctions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's unfair to criticise people under lockdown for booking holidays, says caller

It's unfair to criticise people under lockdown for booking holidays, says caller
Virologist breaks down why the Kent Covid variant is going to 'sweep the world'

Virologist explains why the Kent Covid variant is likely to 'sweep the world'
James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days

James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days
Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat

Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat
The MI6 HQ has been nicknamed "Legoland" by some wags within the intelligence community due to its odd shape

'Of course MI6 have been recruiting foreign born spies, it's what they do'
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Cladding crisis: Labour questions Government's cladding announcement

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London