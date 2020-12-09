Breaking News

'Very large gaps remain' after Brexit deal talks end in Brussels

9 December 2020, 22:26 | Updated: 9 December 2020, 23:05

The talks in Brussels failed to achieve any real progress
The talks in Brussels failed to achieve any real progress. Picture: PA Images

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson's last-ditch Brexit trade deal dinner talks in Brussels ended with an announcement that a "firm decision" will be reached by Sunday but that "very large gaps remain".

The PM left the dinner, at which fish featured heavily on the menu, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen after around three hours.

A No10 source said tonight that "very large gaps remain between the two sides and it is still unclear whether these can be bridged".

Read more: Michael Gove tells LBC 'significant political shove' is needed in Brexit negotiations

Read more: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clash over Brexit during PMQs

"The PM and Ms von der Leyen agreed to further discussions over the next few days between their negotiating teams," they said.

"The PM does not want to leave any route to a possible deal untested. The PM and Ms von der Leyen agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks."

After the dinner, Ms von der Leyen told reporters: "We had a lively & interesting discussion on the state of play on outstanding issues. We understand each other’s positions. They remain far apart.

"The teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend."

Read more: EU has 'genuine problems' understanding UK is becoming sovereign nation

Read more: UK and EU agree deal ‘in principle’ on Northern Ireland protocol

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner mocked the PM's "oven-ready deal" campaign slogan he used during the 2019 general election campaign, tweeted that "he has completely failed" on Brexit.

"The failure to deliver the deal he promised is his and his alone," she said.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted: "A no deal would be a massive failure of diplomacy and leadership which @BorisJohnson has to take ownership of.

"On top of the health & economic impact of Covid this is self-induced self-harm.

"Disruption to trade, tariffs, higher prices and lost jobs is never a price worth paying."

Read more: What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Read more: PM 'must deliver on UK's waters or it's over for us', fishermen tell LBC

Little progress has been made in negotiations since November over three issues - fishing, governance and the so-called level playing field.

A YouGov poll published on Wednesday evening shows that 64% of Brits yesterday thought that a trade deal between the UK and the EU was unlikely - up from 55% the week before.

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK recorded a further 533 deaths related to coronavirus on Wednesday

UK records further 533 Covid deaths bringing tally to 62,566

The EMA is evaluating requests for conditional marketing authorisation for coronavirus vaccines

Data on Covid-19 vaccine accessed as EU drug regulator hacked
A soldier’s boots

International Criminal Court closes probe into abuse of Iraqis by British troops
ASDA will keep all its stores closed on Boxing Day to give staff time off to see loved ones

ASDA to close all stores on Boxing Day to give staff time to see families
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Canada’s health regulator approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

A Boeing 737 Max jet

Boeing 737 Max back in the air for first time after crashes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick launched his campaign in the wake of Extinction Rebellion protests

Enough is enough: New law expected on protests after Nick Ferrari campaign
Covid: Independent SAGE member warns London is 'going in the wrong direction'

Covid: London is 'going in the wrong direction', warns Independent SAGE member
Mask-wearing should be compulsory in the UK, says caller

Mask-wearing should be compulsory in the UK, says caller

Ex-Headteacher opposes English schools closing a day early for Christmas

Ex-Headteacher opposes English schools closing a day early for Christmas
Covid vaccine: GP's advice for people with allergies

Covid vaccine: GP's advice for people with allergies

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London