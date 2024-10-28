'Nobody is above the law': Tommy Robinson jailed for 18 months after admitting contempt of court

'Nobody is above the law': Tommy Robinson jailed for 18 months after admitting 10 breaches of contempt of court. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tommy Robinson has been jailed for 18 months after admitting 10 breaches of a High Court libel order.

The 41-year-old activist appeared at south London's Woolwich Crown Court on Monday after failing to appear at a previous contempt hearing for repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, handed himself in to police in Folkestone, Kent, on Friday.

Labelling Robinson's actions a "blatant" and "flagrant" breach of libel restrictions, Mr Justice Johnson told Robinson that "nobody is above the law".

"A non custodial sentence cannot be justified," confirmed the judge, before handing down the 18 month sentence.

During sentencing, the judge confirmed he would not suspend the sentence due to the seriousness nature of the offending and because "the defendant has a history of poor compliance with court orders".

Robinson's comments came despite a 2021 High Court order being in place, banning the activist from repeating the allegations against the refugee who sued him.

Political activist Tommy Robinson outside Folkestone Police Station.

Police confirmed he had been arrested on "one count of failing to provide the PIN to his mobile phone" under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

However, Robinson, who founded the far-right English Defence League, appeared in the dock on Monday in relation to a separate warrant issued by a High Court judge earlier this year.

Appearing in the dock, Robinson wore a grey suit and waistcoat with no tie, after being remanded in custody on Friday.

Speaking during sentencing, the judge warned supporters in the courtroom to remain silent as he read out his closing remarks.

Informing Robinson that he would receive a 10% reduction for his guilty plea, Mr Justice Johnson handed him the maximum two year sentence before the deduction.

It means Robinson will now serve 18 months in prison.

Speaking during sentencing, the judge said "the defendant had indicated what he was planning to do in advance of the injunction".

Adding that "each breach of the injunction was a considered, planned, deliberate, direct and flagrant breach of the court’s order," the judge explained that those breaches took place over a "sustained period".

The Metropolitan police had put a condition on Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally that it could not begin its procession to Parliament Square before 1 p.m.

"The defendant was not subject to any pressure from others, and nor did he play a minor or subordinate role in breaching the injunction," the justice explained.

"He has, throughout, performed a leading and orchestrating role in doing so."

At the start of the hearing, Aidan Eardley KC, for the Solicitor General, spoke to say that a "resolution" had been reached over the allegation.

Reading them out to the court, Robinson accepted he had committed the breaches when asked by Mr Justice Johnson, replying: "Yes".

The warrant for which Robinson appeared on Monday related to the political activist's failure to appear at a hearing which took place at the end of July.

The Solicitor General issued two contempt claims against Robinson, claiming he "knowingly" breached the order on multiple occasions.

Robinson is said to have repeated allegations against the refugee after airing a film at a protest in Trafalgar Square.

The activist, who has 1 million followers on X, had previously been successfully sued for libel by the refugee.

Supporters of ex EDL leader Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon join the Uniting the Kingdom protest in London, while a counter protest organised by Stand Up to Racism.

Those who commit contempt in a court of law can be face up to two years in jail, a fine, or in some instances, both.

Friday's arrest came ahead of a planned far-right march, attended by thousands of supporters, which took place in central London on Saturday.

Crowds marched on Whitehall, with Robinson's supporters gathering with banners demanding his release.

The political activist, who was remanded in custody at the time, missed the march taking place in his name.

Demonstrators carried placards reading "Two tier Keir fuelled the riots" and chanted "We want Tommy out" as they headed from Victoria station to Parliament Square.

Robinson was released on unconditional bail in July and subsequently left the country.

Adam Payter, who represented the Solicitor General, told the High Court there "was nothing to prevent him from doing so".

Mr Justice Johnson subsequently issued a warrant for Robinson's arrest, but ordered that it not be carried out "until early October" to allow Robinson time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily or to apply to "set aside" the warrant.

Robinson posted a video of himself arriving at Luton Airport on October 20 and said he was surprised he had not been arrested.

He applied to set aside the warrant but his application was dismissed by Mr Justice Johnson on Friday.