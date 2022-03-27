Fury as police drop probe into sex harassment allegations against Noel Clarke

27 March 2022, 21:42

Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke
Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Campaigners have criticised the police after it confirmed that a sexual harassment probe into allegations against actor Noel Clarke had been dropped.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police said it conducted a "thorough assessment" and concluded that the information received "would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation".

It comes after the Guardian published allegations of misconduct last year from 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity.

At the time, the actor said: "I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

"Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

"To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better."

Reclaim These Streets campaigner Anna Birley told the Mirror: "Reporting experiences of sexual assault or abuse is difficult, and so it must be hugely upsetting for women who have been so brave and spoken out to hear that the police don’t believe their testimonies are enough."

She added: "Our criminal justice system fails women time and again.

"Women deserve to be listened to and believed."

Read more: Police assess report of sex offence following allegations against Noel Clarke

Read more: Noel Clarke accused of sexual misconduct on Doctor Who set

Scotland Yard said in the statement: "On Wednesday, 21 April 2021 police received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.

"Following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives it was determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.

"We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report.

"If any further criminal allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered."

Following the allegations, ITV pulled the concluding episode of drama Viewpoint, in which he starred, and Sky, which originally aired Clarke's series Bulletproof, said it was halting work with him.

Bafta also suspended his membership of the organisation and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he had been handed in April 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Schools are being made to open for 32.5 hours a week

Schools ordered to open for at least 32.5 hours a week so children don't 'miss out'

Rishi Sunak has been branded "Mr Tax" by Labour as they accused him of "acting in his own interest"

Rishi Sunak branded 'Mr Tax' as state pension faces 'biggest cut in half a century'

Eglington when he went missing (left) and what he might look like now (right)

Police hunt prisoner who escaped custody in only underwear and socks

The Transport Secretary is set to hold crisis talks with P&O's rival ferry operator

Grant Shapps to hold talks with P&O Ferries' rival operators as UK set for Easter travel chaos
Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process

Prince Charles and the Queen at the state opening of parliament three years ago

Charles 'on standby to read Queen's Speech' if monarch is too unwell

Yasmin Begum, 40, was stabbed to death while her children were at school

Pictured: London mum stabbed to death while children were at school as man arrested

Exclusive
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Snow falls in Glasgow last month

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet with snow on the way before next weekend

Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins 'suffered cardio collapse after taking cocktail of drugs'

A Government adviser on violence against women said the strip-searching of a 15-year-old black schoolgirl should "horrify us all".

Child Q case of black schoolgirl, 15, being strip-searched 'should horrify us all'

Prince William said the future "is for the people to decide upon".

Prince William vows to 'let the people decide' future after controversial Caribbean tour

Police are appealing for witnesses following the five-car collision.

Three injured after high-speed police chase on M23 ends in five-car collision

The dog attack took place in Brook Vale, Cannock.

Girl, 6, and boy, 8, hospitalised after horror dog attack in Staffordshire

Biden took aim at Putin during his speech in Poland.

Putin 'cannot remain in power': Biden sparks chaos as Kremlin hits back over Poland speech

Protesters marched to Trafalgar Square to show support for Ukraine

London Stands with Ukraine: Protesters show support one month on from Russian invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Plane Crash

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky demands more courage from the West in helping Ukraine fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky warns Russia is sowing deep hatred among Ukrainians

A woman evacuated from Irpin cries upon arriving on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Refuge city of Lviv rocked by explosions as Joe Biden visits neighbouring Poland
China Plane Crash

China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board

kidd1

Kidd Creole’s murder trial opens with self-defence claim

A casualty after a Chernihiv raid

Residents fear shelled city in north Ukraine could become ‘next Mariupol’
Site of air strikes

Saudi air strikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jiddah attack

Homeless camp in New York

New York City planning to remove homeless encampments from streets
Iraqi parliamentarians

Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for second time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police