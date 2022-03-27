Fury as police drop probe into sex harassment allegations against Noel Clarke

Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Campaigners have criticised the police after it confirmed that a sexual harassment probe into allegations against actor Noel Clarke had been dropped.

The Metropolitan Police said it conducted a "thorough assessment" and concluded that the information received "would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation".

It comes after the Guardian published allegations of misconduct last year from 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity.

At the time, the actor said: "I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

"Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

"To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better."

Reclaim These Streets campaigner Anna Birley told the Mirror: "Reporting experiences of sexual assault or abuse is difficult, and so it must be hugely upsetting for women who have been so brave and spoken out to hear that the police don’t believe their testimonies are enough."

She added: "Our criminal justice system fails women time and again.

"Women deserve to be listened to and believed."

Scotland Yard said in the statement: "On Wednesday, 21 April 2021 police received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.

"Following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives it was determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.

"We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report.

"If any further criminal allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered."

Following the allegations, ITV pulled the concluding episode of drama Viewpoint, in which he starred, and Sky, which originally aired Clarke's series Bulletproof, said it was halting work with him.

Bafta also suspended his membership of the organisation and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he had been handed in April 2021.