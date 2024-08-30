Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais hits out at 'ageism and misogyny' among Oasis fans over reunion tickets

Noel Gallagher and Anais Gallagher. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Noel Gallagher's daughter has hit out at 'ageism and misogyny' among Oasis fans over who deserves tickets for the band's reunion gigs.

Anais Gallagher hit out at those saying that long-term fans deserve tickets over young women who have discovered the band more recently.

It comes after the band announced they were reuniting earlier this week for a run of gigs in the UK and Ireland - their first since splitting up in 2009.

"One thing I won’t stand for is the ageism and the misogyny around people getting tickets," Anais wrote.

"Sorry if a 19-year-old girl in a pink cowboy hat wants to be there, I will have my friendship bracelets ready."

Anais Gallagher. Picture: Alamy

Her comment came in response to a video from a girl who said she had seen people online complaining that "everyone now suddenly loves Oasis".

"What do you mean everyone suddenly loves them? Everyone has always loved them," the girl said.

"They're one of the most famous bands in the whole entire world."

It comes as the pre-sale ballot for early access to tickets for the shows closed at 10am on August 30, with fans set to find out if they were successful by 5pm.

Some fans have already claimed to have received links to the pre-sale on social media.

Ticket prices for the concerts were revealed on Thursday, with prices for the Wembley Stadium shows in London starting at £74.25. The most expensive tickets cost £506.25.

Oasis will play five nights at the national stadium, along with five dates at Manchester's Heaton Park, three at Edinburgh's Murrayfield, two at Dublin's Croke Park, and two at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

To enter the ticket ballot, fans had to say who the band's original drummer was. They were given the options of Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995.

Entrants were also asked how many times they had seen the band.