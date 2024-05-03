Breaking News

Labour's Kim McGuinness defeats independent Jamie Driscoll to win North East mayoral race

By Kit Heren

Labour's Kim McGuinness has beaten the independent candidate Jamie Driscoll to become the first mayor for the North East.

Ms McGuinness defeated Mr Driscoll, who was blocked from running for the mayoralty by Labour, and resigned to run as an independent.

She will speak for two million people in the newly created role, which covers an area including Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham.

Ms McGuinness won over 40% of the vote, while Mr Driscoll, the former North of Tyne mayor, gained over 28%.

No other candidate came close, with the Conservatives on just under 12%.

The full breakdown of the result was:

Kim McGuinness (Lab): 185,051 (41.3%)

Jamie Driscoll (Ind): 126,652 (28.2%)

Guy Renner-Thompson (Con): 52,446 (11.7%)

Paul Donaghy: (Reform) 41,147 (9.2%)

Other: 43,116 votes (9.6%)

The turnout was 31%.

The North East mayoral race was the second to report results today, after the Conservatives' Ben Houchen retained the Tees Valley mayoralty.

Elsewhere, David Skaith won the York and North Yorkshire mayoral race, which covers Rishi Sunak's constituency of Richmond.

A Labour party spokesperson hailed the "truly historic result".

"Keir Starmer's Labour Party is now winning in Rishi Sunak's backyard," the spokesperson added.

"The prime minister's own constituents have taken a look at the two parties and chosen Labour.

It comes amid a difficult time for Rishi Sunak, with the Prime Minister under pressure as his party suffers a dismal set of election results.

But Mr Sunak has vowed to continue focusing on his work in Downing Street.