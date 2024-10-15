North Korea blows up road connecting to South Korea, prompting warning shots from South

North Korea has blown up parts of northern side of inter-Korean roads. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

North Korea blew up parts of inter-Korean roads and rail lines near its heavily militarised border with South Korea on Tuesday.

Pyongyang sent a clear message of anger by blowing up the roads, as regional tensions between the neighbouring rivals soared in recent weeks.

South Korea fired "retaliatory" warning shots in response to the explosions.

While the roads were disused, they have long been a symbol of efforts towards peace, co-operation, and the eventual reunification of the peninsula.

The controlled demolitions, the first of their kind, come after North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over its capital Pyongyang three times last month to drop propaganda leaflets critical of leader Kim Jong Un - a move Kim called “the enemy’s serious provocation”.

North Korea’s defence ministry said it would launch military strikes against the South and send more troops to the border, to “get fully ready to open fire” in case further drones are discovered in North Korean airspace.

Seoul initially denied the accusation that they sent drones into Pyongyang, but then commented that they can neither confirm nor deny the claim. It did, however, warn the North that it would face the end of its regime if the safety of South Korean residents were threatened.

Earlier this month North Korea announced it would cut off all roads and railways connected to South Korea, and further fortify its side of the border in response to continued war exercises by South Korea and the US.

In January, Kim Jong Un announced his country would no longer seek reconciliation with South Korea, designating it as the North's permanent enemy.

This is a historic step away from the decades-long effort toward peace between the two Korean nations, with the goal of a unified, peaceful Korean nation.