North Korea deepens alliance with Russia, trading troop support for advanced weapons technology to fuel nuclear programme

21 November 2024, 07:19

North Korea Deepens Russian Alliance: Troop Deployments Prioritise Advanced Weapons Technology Over Financial Gains
North Korea Deepens Russian Alliance: Troop Deployments Prioritise Advanced Weapons Technology Over Financial Gains. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

North Korea and Russia have signed a new agreement to enhance economic cooperation following high-level talks in Pyongyang this week, according to North Korea's state media.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced the deal, which was signed on Wednesday between senior trade officials from both nations and a Russian delegation led by Alexandr Kozlov, Russia's minister of natural resources and ecology.

However, the report did not provide further details about the specifics of the agreement.

Russia's Tass news agency reported earlier that officials had agreed to increase the number of charter flights between the two countries to promote tourism during an earlier round of discussions.

Mr Kozlov, who arrived in Pyongyang on Sunday, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the country's top economic official, Premier Kim Tok Hun, before departing on Wednesday, KCNA reported.

During his visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted Pyongyang’s Central Zoo more than 70 animals, including lions, bears, and various species of birds, according to Tass.

This gesture is seen as another indicator of the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Read more: UK must 'confront' deployment of North Korean troops alongside Russia in Ukraine, LBC told

Read more: Wagner funnels $2.5 billion in 'blood gold' to Russia’s war chest as it rebrands and expands in Africa

In recent months, Mr Kim has prioritised bolstering relations with Moscow, aiming to break out of international isolation and strengthen his position.

He has openly supported Mr Putin’s war in Ukraine while framing North Korea as part of a united front against the United States.

Despite this, Mr Kim has not publicly acknowledged reports that his country is providing military equipment and personnel to Russia to aid its campaign in Ukraine.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) briefed lawmakers behind closed doors on Wednesday, revealing that approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers were moved to Russia’s Kursk region in late October.

The soldiers, who had undergone training in Russia's northeast, were reportedly integrated into Russia’s marine and airborne forces, with some already deployed to frontline combat, according to lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun, who attended the briefing.

US, South Korean, and Ukrainian officials have also alleged that North Korea is supplying Russia with artillery, missiles, and other military equipment.

Analysts estimate North Korea could earn between $320 million (£252 million) and $1.3 billion (£1.027 billion) annually from Russia for sending troops, based on payments Russia has made to foreign mercenaries.

However, Lim Soo-ho, a South Korean analyst at an NIS-run think tank, noted that this figure might be less than what North Korea earns from illicit coal exports or selling military equipment to Russia.

Mr Lim suggested that North Korea's motivation for sending troops is likely not financial but strategic, aimed at acquiring advanced Russian technologies to further its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

This poses a significant concern for South Korea, he added.

This growing partnership underscores North Korea’s efforts to gain leverage amid international sanctions and Russia’s reliance on unconventional allies as it continues its campaign in Ukraine.

The alliance has raised alarm among Western nations and South Korea, given the potential for escalated regional and global security risks.

