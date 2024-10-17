North Korea sends 3,000 troops to aid Russia as Kim Jong Un ‘fully enters’ Ukraine war

North Korea sends 3,000 troops to aid Russia as Kim Jong Un ‘fully enters’ Ukraine war. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

Military ties between North Korea and Russia increase as North Korea sends 3,000 soldiers to help Russia against Ukraine.

A Ukrainian military intelligence source has revealed that North Korea is strengthening a close military alliance with Russia by reportedly sending 3,000 troops. Despite allegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied North Korean collaboration.

Volodymyr Zelensky grows concerns as he learns on a trip to Brussels that North Korean specialists are already on the ground in parts of Ukraine's occupied territories.

The close ties between leaders have been established after Vladimir Putin sent a birthday message last week calling him his "closest comrade." Also, in June when Vladimir Putin toasted a “peaceful and defensive” pact with Kim Jong Un stating that an attack one member is an attack on all.

South Korea’s defence minister shared this month that the chance of a North Korean deployment in Ukraine was “highly likely.”

In this undated photo provided on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, watches an artillery exercise at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Korean Central News Ag. Picture: Alamy

It is uncertain how North Korea will incorporate their soldiers into Russia's military due to the language barrier. One analyst shares “It wasn’t even that easy to include hundreds of Russian prisoners at first – and all those guys spoke Russian.”

3000 soldiers is not a significant amount in battlefield but still strikes concern for the US and Ukraine. Matthew Miller, US state department spokesman shares "It would mark a significant increase in their relationship."

North Korea is a key supplier for Russia's artillery. According to Western intelligence stated by The Times of London, North Korean shipments supply half of the 3 million artillery shells Russia uses each year, with an estimated 1.5 million shells originating from Pyongyang.

The Russian and North Korea alliance has bonded through their shared motivations for wealth and technology but also suggests Russia's desperation.

Newsweek has reported that 18 North Korean soldiers have deserted the frontline after Moscow was arranging a battalion of troops sent by Kim Jong Un, with the Russian military still searching for them.