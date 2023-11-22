Mother of teen killed in north Wales crash says she’s in 'a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I can't'

22 November 2023, 08:26 | Updated: 22 November 2023, 09:55

Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys
Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys. Picture: North Wales Police

By Asher McShane

A mother of one of the teenagers found dead in their crashed car in North Wales has she is living 'in a nightmare' she can't wake up from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

Their Ford Fiesta left the A4085 in an area between Beddgelert and Llanfrothen, near Garreg, Gwynedd in north-west Wales. The boys' bodies were found inside the car yesterday.

Crystal Owen, Harvey's mother, said "nothing will make this nightmare go away."

Crystal Owen posted on Facebook of her 'nightmare' ordeal
Crystal Owen posted on Facebook of her 'nightmare' ordeal. Picture: Facebook

She posted on Facebook: "I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not.

"I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this.

"Nothing will make this nightmare go away."

Harvey Owen was on a camping trip in north Wales when he died with his friends in a car crash
Harvey Owen was on a camping trip in north Wales when he died with his friends in a car crash. Picture: Social Media

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that the deaths appear to be "a tragic accident" but that they don't know yet why the car left the road.

The car was found "partially submerged in water", police added, after a member of public alerted them to the vehicle.

Tributes came in from the boys' families and friends after the tragic news emerged.

A vigil is being held at Trinity Centre in Shrewsbury for the four boys who lost their lives in North Wales
A vigil is being held at Trinity Centre in Shrewsbury for the four boys who lost their lives in North Wales. Picture: LBC

Wilf's girlfriend Maddi said on Instagram: "I love you so much baby,' Wilf's girlfriend Maddi said in a tribute on Instagram today. 'I'm going to miss you forever."

Read more: Bodies of four teenagers found after going missing during camping trip in north Wales

Read more: Granddaughter of woman, 85, taken hostage by Hamas says she doesn't know if she will be among 50 set to be freed

Wilf's girlfriend Maddi Corfield posted tributes on Instagram
Wilf's girlfriend Maddi Corfield posted tributes on Instagram. Picture: Social Media

She told of how her boyfriend was the "sweetest and most loving boy I've ever known". She added: "I hope you know how much I love you gorgeous."

Maddi's mother Lisa added: "Wilf was such a lovely kind lad and treated Maddi in a way only a mother could hope her daughter b treated," she said.

Lisa said: "We will all miss u dearly Wilf. thank u 4 bringing so much love and happiness in2 Maddi's life and I promise to look after her 4 u."

The scene in Gwynedd, North Wales, where police officers were searching Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris
The scene in Gwynedd, North Wales, where police officers were searching Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris. Picture: Alamy

No formal identification has taken place yet, but the families of the four boys have been informed.

One of the boys was 16, two were 17 and the fourth was 18 years old.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time. 

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said the crash was a 'tragic accident'
Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said the crash was a 'tragic accident'. Picture: Alamy

"This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted. 

"We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect."

Officers had said earlier on Tuesday afternoon that they had found the boys' car.

Bodies of four missing teenagers found inside crashed car

Police said that investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances in which the car would have left the road.

The four teenagers, who are sixth form students, were last seen getting into a silver Ford Fiesta car on Sunday morning. They are thought to have travelled to the area on Saturday.

A church in Shrewsbury said it would be offering "time and space" to pray for the four boys. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and the wider community at such a sad time," Trinity Churches Shrewsbury said.

A police cordon had been set up near the village of Garreg after police confirmed they had found the car.

Garreg is about three miles from Penrhyndeudraeth, near Porthmadog, on the A4085.

The boys were A-level students at Shrewsbury College.

Harvey’s mother, Crystal Owen, said earlier that she didn’t know that her son, 17, was going camping.

Politicians also shared their condolences with the loved ones of the four boys.

Mark Drakeford, the first minister of Wales, said on Twitter: "Devastating news.

"My thoughts are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time as they deal with the unimaginable."

Local MP Liz Saville Roberts and local Senedd member Mabon ap Gwynfor said in a joint statement: "This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident.

"We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle.

"No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Pope

Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Changpeng Zhao

Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

Model of Mecca

China ‘expanding crackdown on mosques to regions outside Xinjiang’

JFK in Dallas moments before the assassination

Who shot JFK? 'Magic' bullets to CIA plots - all the theories behind the assassination and why it is still a mystery

Nella and Fred clashed during the latest episode of I'm A Celeb

'Petulant and spoilt beyond belief': I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose slammed after 'over the top' outburst at Fred Sirieix

June Steenkamp will not attend Oscar Pistorius' parole hearing in person on Friday.

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius one step closer to freedom after his girlfriend’s mother decides not to oppose parole bid

Geert Wilders

Polls open as candidates vie to replace longest-serving Dutch leader

Camembert cheeses

EU food packaging vote causes cultural stink over Camembert

Israel Palestinians

Truce deal raises hopes hostages will be freed in Gaza

US navy plane

Environmental damage feared as US navy plane lands in Hawaii bay

Ami Kaufman filmed Anna Laurini ripping down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas.

Shocking moment Pro-Palestine activist claims she’s ‘cleaning the street’ as she tears down posters of kidnapped Israeli children
Fairytale of New York is expected to take the number one spot for Christmas this year

Pogues become favourite for Christmas number one as frontman Shane MacGowan battles illness

Fighter jets over the sea

US and Philippines conduct joint air, sea patrols in South China Sea

Muslims protest

Coldplay concert can be stopped if band ‘misbehaves’, Malaysian government says

Live
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn Statement today

Autumn Statement LIVE: Chancellor due to cut national insurance and business taxes

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce Inheritance Tax cuts in the autumn statement

What is expected from the Autumn Statement? Everything we know from national insurance cuts to energy bills help

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sam Altman was sacked last week

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI after campaign by staff and investors

Alaska Landslide

Three killed in landslide in remote Alaska fishing community with others missing

A ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas

Israel agrees four-day ceasefire deal for release of 50 women and children - as Netanyahu renews vow to destroy Hamas
Israel Palestinians

Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of hostages

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepares for the Autumn Statement 2023

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promises to ‘get Britain growing’ with tax cuts for 28m people in Autumn Statement
Alaska Landslide

Girl dead and five missing after landslide hits small Alaska community

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
Israel Palestinians

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel’s war against Hamas will not stop after ceasefire

Police have appealed to identify 20 men involved in violent counter-protests on Armistice Day in central London

Police hunt 20 men involved in violent counter-protests on Armistice Day - as three other men are charged
South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea claims third attempt to put spy satellite into orbit was successful

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop
The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit