Retired vicar and his wife killed along with driver, 81, when Audi crashed near pier in North Wales

Reverend Stephen Burch and his wife Katherine were killed in the collision. Picture: North Wales Police

By Asher McShane

A retired vicar and his wife were killed when a driver swerved into them as they walked down a street in a coastal town in north Wales.

Listen to this article

The Reverend Stephen and Katherine Burch were both 65-years-old and lived in Alcester, Warwickshire.

They were walking together in the north Wales coastal town of Beaumaris on Wednesday afternoon when they were hit and killed by an Audi A5 ‘that appeared out of nowhere’.

Mr and Mrs Burch and the 81-year-old driver of the Audi were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement the Diocese of Coventry said: “This comes as a shock for the diocese as many will know Steve, who only retired at the end of last year after serving with us in many roles for over 35 years, most recently as Vicar of St James, Fletchamstead, for 19 years.

“Steve was a popular member of our diocese and well known for his good humour and unwavering faith and many will also know Kathy well from her work with CPAS and worship ministry.

“As a couple they were still very active in retirement this year, running an alpha course leading to baptism and confirmations.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve and Kathy's family at this time especially their children, David, Jonathan and Sarah as they come to terms with this devastating, unexpected loss.”

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Senior Investigation Officer, Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our profound sympathies remain with the family and friends of all those who were involved at this extremely difficult time.

'I'd like to thank all those who have contacted us so far. Our team of officers and investigators are trying to piece together what happened and we are grateful for the support we have received by witnesses and those who have provided us with CCTV and dash cam footage.

“My thanks also go to the wider community of Beaumaris who have offered their support during this difficult time. The impact of this collision has been felt far and wide across the isle of Anglesey and we'd like to reassure all that we are doing everything we can to establish the cause surrounding this incident.”

Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation should contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000745374.