North Wales police appeal for dash cam footage after four teens found dead in car crash

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Monday November 20. Picture: North Wales Police

By Ana Truesdale

Police are appealing for dash cam footage from people travelling in the area around the scene of the crash near Garreg.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

North Wales Police said officers are “particularly keen on obtaining dash cam footage” from anybody who may have travelled on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday 19th November and 10am on Tuesday 21st November.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found dead in an overturned car after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

All four of the boys were A-level students at Shrewsbury College.

Their Ford Fiesta left the A4085 in an area between Beddgelert and Llanfrothen, near Garreg, Gwynedd in north-west Wales. The boys' bodies were found inside the car yesterday.

Officers investigating the fatal road traffic collision involving four young teenagers have issued an appeal for dash cam footage.



The collision happened on the A4085 near Garreg, Llanfrothen in Gwynedd.



More via https://t.co/4gGm5ULIV5#Appeal pic.twitter.com/cONzSPXzEF — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 23, 2023

Superintendent Simon Barrasford of North Wales Police said: “Our deepest condolences and thoughts remain with the families of the four boys. They are all being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

“A full and detailed investigation is underway to establish the cause of the collision. Part of that investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage and we’d like to thank everyone who has already made contact with us.

“Part of the investigation will also involve a full forensic vehicle examination and work is underway with our Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.

“We’d like to thank the local community in Garreg for their continued patience and understanding.”