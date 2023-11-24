North Wales police appeal for dash cam footage after four teens found dead in car crash

24 November 2023, 08:44 | Updated: 24 November 2023, 08:46

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Monday November 20.
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Monday November 20. Picture: North Wales Police

By Ana Truesdale

Police are appealing for dash cam footage from people travelling in the area around the scene of the crash near Garreg.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

North Wales Police said officers are “particularly keen on obtaining dash cam footage” from anybody who may have travelled on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday 19th November and 10am on Tuesday 21st November.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found dead in an overturned car after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

All four of the boys were A-level students at Shrewsbury College.

Their Ford Fiesta left the A4085 in an area between Beddgelert and Llanfrothen, near Garreg, Gwynedd in north-west Wales. The boys' bodies were found inside the car yesterday.

Superintendent Simon Barrasford of North Wales Police said: “Our deepest condolences and thoughts remain with the families of the four boys. They are all being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

“A full and detailed investigation is underway to establish the cause of the collision. Part of that investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage and we’d like to thank everyone who has already made contact with us.

“Part of the investigation will also involve a full forensic vehicle examination and work is underway with our Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.

“We’d like to thank the local community in Garreg for their continued patience and understanding.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Curiosity' killer Jung Yoo-jung, 23 was handed a life sentence for killing a tutor in a frenzied knife attack

Korean true crime fan jailed for life after murdering stranger 'out of curiosity' in frenzied knife attack

Israel Palestinians

Israel-Hamas war temporary truce sets stage for exchange of hostages

Nella Rose and Nigel Farage clashed over immigration.

'It's not racist to want to control our borders' says Nigel Farage's team after fiery clash with Nella Rose

People sit near the site of the tunnel that has collapsed

Efforts to rescue workers from collapsed tunnel in India to resume

Djokovic gestures to a noisy section of British fans in the crowd

Moment Novak Djokovic told a group of British fans to 'shut up' as they tried to drown out his interview

A hero Deliveroo driver has told of the moment he took down the Dublin knife attacker

'It was pure instinct': Hero Deliveroo driver tells of moment he took down Dublin knife attacker

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres stands outside a Chilean air force base in King George Island, Antarctica

UN chief visits Antarctica ahead of Cop28 climate talks

Palestinians stand by a building destroyed in an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the Gaza Strip

How will the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas work?

Israel and Hamas have started a four-day truce

'We won't live with Hamas': Fragile four-day truce between Israel and Hamas is 'just a pause', insists Netanyahu adviser

Rioting broke out in Dublin after an attacker stabbed three children

Irish police blame 'lunatic far-right faction' for Dublin riots after three children and woman stabbed

Oscar Pistorius

Parole hearing being held for former athlete Oscar Pistorius

David Cameron will meet with Palestinian leaders on Friday

David Cameron to meet with Palestinian leaders as UK pledges further £30m in Gaza aid

Israel and Hamas are due to begin a four day truce

Israel and Hamas begin fragile four-day truce as first 13 hostages to be freed

New Zealand Politics

Coalition deal ends New Zealand’s six-week wait for government

Mario Balotelli was involved in a car crash

Former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli suffers 'major crash' after losing control of £100,000 car

The shooting took place in Weston Green on Thursday night

Police shoot man dead in east London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Sunak is facing growing pressure to clamp down on migration

Suella Braverman leads Tory revolt as pressure grows on Rishi Sunak amid record immigration figures
Police have clashed with rioters after three children were stabbed in Dublin

Buses and police car set on fire in 'far-right' riot erupts Dublin after 3 children among 5 hurt in knife attack
Nadine Dorries has told LBC that Rishi Sunak was a bad Chancellor

Rishi Sunak was a 'bad Chancellor who served himself not the country', Nadine Dorries tells LBC
The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, with a slim build and short blond hair.

Hunt for knifeman after Uber driver stabbed and two women followed in south London

WHO China Pneumonia

No unusual diseases, says China after WHO highlights rise in respiratory illness

These dog breeds could face extinction.

Ten British dog breeds that face threat of extinction as some types seen as 'unfashionable'
Snow is set to fall in parts of the UK

Exact date -7C winter blast to hit the UK, as forecasters predict snowfall across the UK in coming days
Javier Milei has vowed that the Falklands are Argentina's

Falklanders vow to remain British despite new Argentina president claiming sovereignty over islands
Border Crossing Explosion

Two killed in crash at US-Canada border, officials say no sign of terrorism

Geert Wilders

Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit