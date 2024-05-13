Missed the Northern Lights this weekend? Another solar storm could be on its way

Missed the Northern Lights this weekend? Another solar storm is on its way to showcase the aurora. Picture: Alamy / X @Danni_deWolfe

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Northern Lights were visible across the UK and beyond over the weekend, with experts now revealing there could be another chance to catch the spectacular light show.

The rare phenomenon was visible on Friday and Saturday because of a huge geomagnetic storm, the first of its kind to hit Earth in around two decades.

After Friday's unexpected show, those who missed it are keen to get another chance to see the very rare light show.

And despite the probability of another sky-based phenomena on the same level as Friday's display deemed unlikely, there may still be a chance to catch the lights in the coming days.

According to Dr Greg Brown, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich: “There are signs of another storm approaching within the next few days, which might boost the aurorae again."

The Aurora Borealis was spotted across Europe and beyond over the weekend, with the chance of further solar flares possible in the coming weeks. Picture: Twitter @danni_dewolfe

Speaking with the MailOnline, he said: “We are currently at solar maximum, when the sun is at its most active and flares, sunspots and coronal mass ejections are at their most common.

“While we remain at the sun’s peak, the chance of a solar storm remains quite high.”

Sightings of the spectacular light display were reported up and down the country, including in Scotland, Essex, Norfolk, Surrey, Kent, Birmingham and Manchester.

Scientists warned the storm is expected to be so strong that it could disrupt power grids, mobile phone networks and GPS satellites in the US.

It wasn't just the UK that saw the #AuroraBorealis over the weekend, over in Estonia our soldiers on #SteadfastDefender24 were also treated to the light show 🌌 pic.twitter.com/lskvTh2Xnd — British Army 🇬🇧 (@BritishArmy) May 13, 2024

Adding that the lights are "notoriously difficult" to predict, he said the proximity of the sun and earth makes chances of an encore more than likely.

Despite Friday and Saturdays light show already fading, Dr Brown adds that there are early signs that another isn't far behind.

Will Brits get to see the Northern Lights again tonight?

Ahead of Friday night's initial display, Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said there was a good chance for the Northern Lights to be seen.

He said: "Although the shorter nights will limit the visibility window, there's a good chance to see the aurora, particularly on Friday night and especially in Scotland, Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

"There could even be visibility further south if you have the right equipment.