Northern Lights set to be visible from parts of the UK tonight - here's where
12 September 2024, 16:41
There's a chance you could see the Northern Lights tonight, the Met Office has said.
Tonight is set to be ideal conditions to watch them because there is expected to be largely clear skies.
On Thursday, the forecaster said on social media: "You might want to look up at the sky tonight because there's the chance of seeing the aurora.
"Clear skies for most overnight will make for ideal viewing conditions, with sightings possible across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England."
