Three jailed for horrific attack after vulnerable woman sexually assaulted and doused with bleach in seven-hour ordeal

Elisa Robinson and Jodie Colvin, both 23, met the victim in Norwich city centre before driving them to Colvin's home in Mulbarton where they, along with a teen boy, unleashed the attack. Picture: Norwich Constabulary

By Chay Quinn

Three people have been jailed for more than 30 years after the kidnap, torture and sexual assault of a vulnerable woman.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The horrific attack on the victim saw the vulnerable woman have her hair pulled out and bleach poured over her in a brutal seven-hour ordeal.

Elisa Robinson and Jodie Colvin, both 23, met the victim in Norwich city centre before driving them to Colvin's home in Mulbarton where they, along with a teen boy, unleashed the attack.

Read More: UK ready to strike Houthis again if Red Sea attacks continue, says David Cameron

The brutalisation took place on February 6, 2023 before the victim said she was "marched out" of the property at 5.30am in the morning and was threatened with even more attacks if she revealed the ordeal.

The victim went to a nearby house to raise the alarm before emergency services were called.

Robinson and Colvin have both been jailed for 12 years and nine months after admitting to assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, false imprisonment, and inflicting grievous bodily harm at a previous hearing.

The trio were jailed at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Robinson also pleaded guilty to administering a poison or noxious substance with intent and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

The teenage boy was jailed for six years after admitting false imprisonment and inflicting grievous bodily harm and also being found guilty of assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Judge Andrew Shaw said the case was "among the most serious I have had to deal with", adding: "How you can treat another human being in this way is beyond me."

Norfolk Constabulary's Detective Sergeant Tom Cole said: "This was a horrific, calculated and vicious attack over a number of hours.

"The three defendants subjected her to a hugely traumatic event and none of us can imagine how truly awful that experience must have been for her.

"I want to thank her for showing such courage and bravery to tell us what they had done to her. I hope this sentence provides some closure and some justice."