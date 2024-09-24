Body of teenage murder victim left undiscovered in flat for eight days

Police were called to a flat in the Mile Cross area of Norwich. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

Police have discovered the body of a teenage murder victim believed to have been in a flat for around eight days.

Officers were called to a ground floor flat in Lefroy Road, Norwich, on September 21 at 10.40pm after concerns a man had been stabbed.

There they found the body of a man with a single stab wound.

The victim has been identified as a 19-year-old man from London. His next of kin have been informed.

Families living nearby say they heard the sounds of shouting and screaming shortly before officers arrived, according to local reports.

Locals heard shouting coming from a ground floor flat in Lefroy Road. Picture: Google

Francesca Thompson, 32, who lives near the scene of the latest killing, told the Norwich Evening News: "I heard lots of shouting and screaming, people saying ‘f*** off’ and that sort of thing.

“I don’t know how many people were involved but I couldn’t get to sleep until 3am because the police then turned up with their sirens and flashing lights.

She added: "I didn’t see the tent until the morning.”

On Monday, a Home Office post-mortem examination confirmed his death was consistent with a single stab wound to the chest.

Detectives are working to trace the suspects, and are examining the full circumstances around the events that led to the death of the man - however, they believe it is drug-related.

Norfolk Constabulary said house to house enquiries are continuing, CCTV footage is being reviewed, forensic opportunities are being explored and we are working with our counterparts in the Metropolitan Police.

A police cordon also remains in place while investigations continue.

Police believe the death is drug-related. Picture: Google

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack said: “This is a complex investigation, and we are working our way methodically through the evidence.

"The man’s body was in the flat for approximately eight days before police were alerted so we need to follow several lines of enquiry. There are no arrests at this time.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or has information about the incident.

"Detectives believe this is a drug-related incident and the suspects do not present a wider risk to the community and do not believe this is linked to the murder in Paragon Place earlier this month.

"We appreciate this is a distressing incident and there will be high-visibility police activity over the coming days in the area.

”Anyone with information, particularly leading up to the man’s body being discovered between 12 September and 21 September is asked to contact Norfolk Police."