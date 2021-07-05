Notting Hill: 13 rescued after roof collapses 'like a bomb had dropped'

5 July 2021, 10:40

A roof collapsed in Chesterton Road in Notting Hill on Sunday
A roof collapsed in Chesterton Road in Notting Hill on Sunday. Picture: Scott Rose

By Kate Buck

13 people had to be rescued from their homes in Notting Hill last night after a roof collapsed "like a bomb had dropped".

Firefighters raced to the scene on Chesterton Road shortly before 10pm after the roof caved in, covering the road in rubble and leaving debris over the entrance of the building.

A 10-year-old boy and woman aged 70 were among those rescued. Miraculously no-one was injured.

One of the neighbours told the Evening Standard: “It was like a huge explosion, like a bomb had dropped. The whole road was covered in dust and everyone just ran out of their homes. It was absolutely shocking.”

Marissa Lijertwood, told the newspaper: “I’ve taken in my neighbours. They’re absolutely traumatised. The little boy was in bed when it happened.

The debris has covered the exit to the buildings
The debris has covered the exit to the buildings. Picture: Scott Rose

“They haven’t been able to go in and get clothes or their work laptops or phones. It’s awful.

“The street was flooded with police and fire engines. If it had happened on Saturday night after the football there would have been bodies because there were so many people in the street. It’s amazing no one was killed.”

Firefighter Brett Loft said seven fire engines and a number of support vehicles raced to the scene after the collapse.

He added: “Four properties were affected by the collapse.

Firefihters raced to the scene shortly before 10pm
Firefihters raced to the scene shortly before 10pm. Picture: Scott Rose

“The debris had collapsed onto the front steps of the properties and had trapped people inside.

“Firefighters led 13 people from different flats within the building to safety using ladders to bridge the gap across the steps. Fortunately no one was injured.”

