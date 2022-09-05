Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers after 'serious incident' and attempted murder arrest at King's Cross

Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers over King's Cross incident. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Transport police have appealed for witnesses among Notting Hill Carnival visitors after charging a man with attempted murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A "serious incident" involving a man and a woman happened on the platform at the Hammersmith and City Tube line at King's Cross station just before 1.30pm on Monday, August 29.

Police did not go into further detail about what happened but said a 41-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

Arthur Hawrylewicz, from Cardiff, is being held in custody until his next court date.

Detectives have now pleaded for people who attended the carnival to come forward.

Read more: Four stabbings, two shootings, one car death: Met pledges extra cops on the streets after lawless weekend in London

A serious incident happened at King's Cross. Picture: Getty

Detective Sergeant Mike Blakeburn of BTP's Major, Serious and Organised Crime Team said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace since the incident at Kings Cross Underground station this time last week.

"We know that at the time of the incident, the platform was extremely busy with passengers attending Notting Hill Carnival.

"I would like to make a direct plea to anyone who saw what happened and hasn't already spoken to police to come forward, as your account could be vital to our investigation.

"Please get in touch with us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 266 of 29/08/22. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A 21-year-old man, rapper Takayo Nembhard, died after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police said, and more than 200 arrests were made during the event.