Doctor had warned Nottingham attacker could 'end up killing someone' years before fatal stabbings

12 August 2024, 07:52 | Updated: 12 August 2024, 08:20

The family of Valdo Calocane say his mental illness was so severe, a psychiatrist warned he could "end up killing someone" three years before the fatal attacks in Nottingham
Valdo Calocane's family say his mental illness was so severe, a psychiatrist warned he could "end up killing someone" three years before the fatal attacks in Nottingham. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

The family of Valdo Calocane say his mental illness was so severe, a psychiatrist warned he could "end up killing someone" three years before he stabbed three people to death in Nottingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Calocane's mother and brother said they only received the 300-page medical summary containing the warning after his sentencing.

He killed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar as they walked home from a night-out in the early hours of June 13 last year, before killing 65-year-old Ian Coates and stealing his van.

He then used the vehicle to knock down three pedestrians - Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller - in Nottingham city centre before being arrested.

Calocane was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2020.

His family say they only found out three years later and is calling for a public inquiry and urgent reforms to mental health services.

Calocane is now serving an indefinite hospital order after admitting diminished responsibility manslaughter and attempted murder
Calocane is now serving an indefinite hospital order after admitting diminished responsibility manslaughter and attempted murder. Picture: MPS

'Tragedy that could have been prevented'

His mother Celeste and brother Elias told BBC Panorama the killings were a "tragedy that could have been prevented" after learning of the warning by a psychiatrist in his medical records.

They described the mental health system as "broken".

His brother said Calocane had shown no signs of mental illness before a phone call in May 2020 while studying mechanical engineering at the University of Nottingham.

After his brother had cried on the phone for 40 minutes, Elias recalled: "Finally, he said to me 'I hear voices'."

The medical report came during a second stay in hospital under the Mental Health Act following arrests for breaking into flats.

According to the BBC, medical records from July 2020 said "there seems to be no insight or remorse and the danger is that this will happen again and perhaps Valdo will end up killing someone".

He had no further contact with the mental health team after September 2022 when he was discharged back to his GP.

"Basically, they wash their hands and say, 'OK, that's it'," said his mother, who said her son distanced himself from the family over the next nine months.

His brother Elias echoed calls from the victims' families for a public inquiry.

"We need some strong recommendations," he said. "But we can't just say, we'll just wait until it finishes how many years down the line and then do something about it then. Something needs to happen now."

'It raises some massive questions about the state of mental health care in this country, doesn't it?

The 32-year-old was sentenced to an indefinite period in a high-security medical facility after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

A Care Quality Commission review of the care of Calocane by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) will be published on Tuesday.

NHFT chief executive Ifti Majid told the BBC he was "committed to do everything within my power to prevent such a tragedy reoccurring".

Calocane's sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal in February, but three judges ruled the hospital order was not "not arguably unduly lenient", stating the court could not ignore medical evidence related to his paranoid schizophrenia.

Read More: Nottingham triple killer can claim thousands in benefits every year after being sent to secure hospital instead of jail

Read More: Urgent review ordered into Nottingham attacker's manslaughter pleas after families hit out at failings to stop killer

(left-right) James Coates, son of Ian Coates, Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber and Dr Sanjoy Kumar, father of Grace O'Malley-Kumar
(left-right) James Coates, son of Ian Coates, Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber and Dr Sanjoy Kumar, father of Grace O'Malley-Kumar. Picture: Alamy

Speaking following the appeal ruling, Barnaby Webber's mother Emma Webber said: "Today's ruling comes as no surprise to the families of the Nottingham attack victims.

It was inevitable and was not a review of anything other than the letter of the law as it stands.

"Despite the fact that the Attorney General herself feels that Valdo Calocane did not receive the appropriate sentence, today's outcome proves how utterly flawed and under-resourced the criminal justice system in the UK is.

It also illustrates the need for urgent reforms in the UK homicide law.

"The fact remains, despite the words of the judge, that almost 90% of people serving hospital orders are out within 10 years and 98% within 20 years.

In effect, the families now face their own life sentence of ensuring the monster that is Valdo Calocane becomes the next Ian Brady or Fred West and is never released.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Anne Lyons and her husband Tom Doherty, who went missing after going on a hike in France

'I’ve fallen and cannot move': Wife of Brit missing while hiking in French Pyrenees reveals last WhatsApp messages

A child has died after falling into a canal in Wolverhampton

Child dies after being pulled from canal in Wolverhampton

Heat health alerts are in place on what could be the hottest day of the year so far

UK braces for hottest day of the year so far - as weather warnings issued by Met Office for thunderstorms

The art on a City of London police sentry box has been confirmed as a new Banksy

Piranhas on City of London police box confirmed as new Banksy artwork

England batting coach Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe's 'devastated' wife reveals England cricket legend took his own life

A car burns in Varnava village during a wildfire, north of Athens, Greece

Major wildfire rages out of control on fringes of Greek capital

An elderly woman walks past a building damaged by shelling on Sunday

Ukrainian troops advance 30km into Russia, Kremlin says, as both sides blame each other for nuclear power plant fire

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea and US preparing for summer military drills

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice are in dispute

Amanda Abbington 'hands bombshell texts' to Strictly probe with fresh revelations about Giovanni Pernice's behaviour

Exclusive
Joe says he carried a knife with him for protection

12-year-olds carrying knives in UK's most popular holiday hotspots as boy says he 'taped ten-inch blade to his hip'

Yvette Cooper says British people have lost respect for the police

UK has 'lost respect for the police', says Home Secretary - as Archbishop of Canterbury also condemns rioters

Brighton UK 11th August 2024 - Sunbathers and sailors enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

UK set for hottest day of the year as temperatures soar to 35C, with thunderstorm warnings also issued

The helicopter crashed into the hotel in Cairns

Helicopter crashes into hotel in Australia, leaving pilot dead as huge fireball breaks out on roof

Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony in Paris

'Long Live the Olympic Games': Tom Cruise plays starring role in Paris closing ceremony as flag passes to Los Angeles

The Prince and Princess of Wales are among the celebrities who have congratulated Team GB

Prince and Princess of Wales congratulate Team GB, along with Snoop Dogg and David Beckham

Protestors take a stand against Turkey's dog massacre

'You cannot wash your hands of blood': Backlash grows against Turkey's stray dog 'massacre'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greece Wildfires

A wildfire near the Greek capital darkens the skies over Athens

Large Tortoise Rescued-Arizona Highway

Large tortoise rescued from Arizona highway after escaping from ostrich ranch

Athletes Emily Campbell and Emma Finucane

Great Britain wins 65 medals, ranking 7th place and beating top Tokyo total, as Paris 2024 Olympics comes to an end
People gather at the site of a collapsed landfill in Kampala (AP)

At least 18 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda’s capital

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Trump reportedly used slur against Harris in private conversations

The image shows Alice da Silva Aguiar next to a cardboard cutout of Swift at the Hart Space community centre on the morning of Monday 29 July

Last photo of Southport victim, 9, Alice da Silva Aguiar, revealed as mourners line streets for her funeral
Police evacuate the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark

Police arrest man climbing Eiffel Tower following evacuation of landmark

Two migrants have died as they tried to cross the English Channel and reach the UK in a small boat

Two migrants die trying to cross English Channel in 'tragic incident'

Mourners line Southport streets as coffin of Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who died in Taylor Swift dance class

Mourners line Southport streets as coffin of Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who died in dance class attack is laid to rest
Olympic Rings on display on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champions Park, Paris, France. Credit: Craig Mercer/Alamy Live News

Eiffel Tower evacuated after shirtless man scales landmark ahead of Paris Olympic closing ceremony

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit