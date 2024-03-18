Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules

The point deduction means Nottingham Forest have dropped into the relegation zone. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaking the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

It means Forest have now dropped into the relegation zone, one point from safety.

The club admitting breaching the rules but claimed extenuating circumstances due to the sale of Brennan Johnson.

Nottingham Forest have been docked four points by the Premier League. Picture: Getty

Brentford offered £30m for Johnson last summer but he did not want to move to the west London club, while Forest thought they could get more money for their academy talent.

Forest eventually waited beyond the 30 June PSR deadline and he was then sold for £47.5m to Spurs.

This was not accepted as a defence, The Guardian reports.

It comes months after Everton, who are also at risk of relegation, were docked 10 points but this was then dropped to six following an appeal.

Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105m across three years, though for Forest this was limited to £61m as they had spent two years in the Championship.

They claimed they only broke the rules for two months as they filed their accounts between June 30 and September 1.

Nottingham Forest player, Anthony Elanga. Picture: Getty

Forest have spent £205m on 42 players since promotion and survived in the top flight last season.

Their transfer record has been broken three times, for Morgan Gibbs-White, Ibrahim Sangare and Taiwo Awoniyi.