'Inhumane' NHS trust admits maternity failings as three babies die within months of each other

10 February 2025, 19:09

Quinn Parker
Quinn Parker. Picture: Family handout

By Kit Heren

An NHS trust has admitted failing to provide safe treatment for three babies who died within months of each other, as it faced prosecution for maternity failures a second time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS trust entered guilty pleas on Monday to six counts in relation to the deaths of Adele O'Sullivan, who was 26 minutes old when she died on April 7 2021, four-day-old Kahlani Rawson, who died on June 15 2021 and Quinn Parker, who was one day old when he died on July 16 2021 - and the treatment of each of their mothers.

NUH, which is currently at the centre of the largest maternity inquiry in the history of the NHS, is the first trust to be prosecuted by healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) more than once after it was earlier fined £800,000 in 2023 for failures in the care of Wynter Andrews, who died 23 minutes after being born at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham in September 2019.

On Monday, Nottingham Magistrates' Court was told that "serious and systemic failures" exposed all three mothers and their babies to significant risk of avoidable harm.

The CQC says the trust did not ensure safe care and treatment due to a lack of adequate systems and processes being in place or not being appropriately implemented to ensure staff managed all risks to mothers and babies' health and wellbeing.

The court heard Adele O'Sullivan was born following an emergency Caesarean at 29 weeks at Nottingham City Hospital after mother Daniela, a high-risk patient, noticed bleeding and suffered abdominal pain.

Read more: Hospital staff 'ignored and dismissed' mother of five who died of haemorrhage, family say after inquest reveals major failings

Read more: 'Urgent turnaround' needed at health watchdog as 'significant failures' emerge in damning probe

A Drone shot of Queens Medical Centre and University Hospital at Nottingham, East Midland, England, UK
A Drone shot of Queens Medical Centre and University Hospital at Nottingham, East Midland, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

Despite this, vaginal examinations were not performed, delaying recognition that Mrs O'Sullivan was in labour and delaying the diagnosis of her bleeding.

Adele was born in "poor condition" and a decision was made to withdraw care, with a post-mortem finding she died as a result of severe intrapartum hypoxia.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mrs O'Sullivan said she was left "screaming in pain" with no painkillers and despite having a high-risk pregnancy, was not examined for eight hours before Adele was born.

She said: "People who were supposed to help me did not help but harmed me mentally and physically forever.

"We lost our beautiful daughter. Instead of bringing her home I had to leave the labour suite empty handed in a lot of physical and mental pain.

"We will forever be thinking about her and our family will never be complete."

The court also heard Ellise Rawson reported to the hospital with abdominal pain and reduced foetal movements, but there was a delay in performing an emergency Caesarean section and her son Kahlani died of hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy after four days.

Kahlani's grandmother Amy Rawson told the court on Monday that her grandson's death was a "preventable tragedy" that left the family "devastated, broken and numb".

The court was also told Emmie Studencki went to hospital four times before her son Quinn was born after suffering bleeding.

On the final occasion before Quinn was born, Ms Studencki called an ambulance at around 6.15am on July 14 2021 with paramedics estimating she had lost around 1.2 litres of blood both at home and in the ambulance on the way to City Hospital.

Quinn Parker was among the babies who died
Quinn Parker was among the babies who died. Picture: Family handout

Despite this, the paramedics' observations did not "find its way into the hospital's notes", with staff only recording a 200ml blood loss.

Quinn was "pale and floppy" when he was born via emergency Caesarean section that evening, and despite several blood transfusions, he was pronounced deceased after suffering multiple organ failure and lack of oxygen to the brain.

An inquest into Quinn's death concluded it was a "possibility" he would have survived had a Caesarean section been carried out earlier.

In a statement, Ms Studencki said the trust's treatment of her, her son and her partner Ryan Parker had been "contemptuous and inhumane" and they had been left broken.

She said: "We had an expectation of dignity and respect. We expected to be treated as humans.

"We as a family have been left behind, stranded in our grief. We are still chasing the full truth and accountability."

Counsel acting on behalf of the trust told the families in court they offered their "profound apologies and regrets" to those affected and that improvements have been made, including hiring more midwives and providing further training to staff.

The hearing continues, and the trust is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Aesculapian snake can grow up to two metres in length

Europe's biggest snake 'thriving' in UK and living in people's attics, study finds

The Aurora Borealis, Or Northern Lights, Visible From Large Swath Of North America

Northern Lights to be visible across parts of UK tonight

Zhenhao Zou is accused of rape

Woman 'among ten accusing Chinese student of rape' in London left 'angry and ashamed after attack', court told

London, UK. 28th January, 2025. Attorney General Richard Hermer arrives in Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News

Labour spat as peer brands attorney general Lord Hermer 'arrogant, progressive fool' and calls for him to quit

Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire

Soldier, 19, complained of 'unwelcome behaviour' from 'psychotic and possessive' boss before taking her own life

Watch the rousing Super Bowl ad directed by Michael Bay on behalf of the Secret Service

US Secret Service spends millions on recruitment film from Hollywood director Michael Bay

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Scarlett Vickers' grandad defends father who stabbed teen to death in 'kitchen play fight'

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday

Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end the war in Ukraine

Trump's Russia-Ukraine plan explained: How the US President intends to end the war

Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project

a

Labour suspends second MP Oliver Ryan over 'unacceptable' WhatsApp group messages

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change

'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change

Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money

End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory

Latest News

See more Latest News

Loose Women stars Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Lisa Maxwell and Sally Lindsay

Loose Women star rushed to hospital and diagnosed with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King

'Our children need to be safer': Families of Southport victims call for inquiry as they pay tribute
Nigel McCrery, author and scriptwriter

Silent Witness and New Tricks creator dies after short illness as tributes flood in

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

'It's time to move on': Captain Tom's daughter says her family's reputation has been 'demolished' by charity investigation
Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Kanye West's X account deactivated by Elon Musk following 'antisemitic rampage'

Closeup of chicken nuggets on the plate at the table

Albanian criminal’s deportation halted because son doesn't like foreign chicken nuggets

Oliver Ryan and Sir Keir Starmer

Second Labour MP ‘deeply regrets’ involvement in vile WhatsApp group - after minister sacked for remarks
The Palace Pier at Brighton captured during twilight.

Five men arrested after woman 'raped' in Brighton property overnight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News